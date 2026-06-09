Haiti vs. Scotland: How to watch, stream World Cup Group C match

With three MLS players in tow, Haiti face Scotland on Saturday in their Group C opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following their opening match, Les Grenadiers will take on Brazil (June 19) and Morocco (June 24) in Group C play.

Meanwhile, Etienne Jr. has 22g/25a in 230 regular-season appearances for five MLS teams spanning 11 seasons. He's been a part of Haiti's national team picture for the past decade.

Jean Jacques was a key part of the Union's 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, while Deedson famously scored the game-winning goal against Nicaragua during qualifying that clinched Les Grenadiers' World Cup spot.

Repping Haiti at the highest level. 🇭🇹 Congrats to Derrick Etienne Jr., Danley Jean Jacques, and Don Deedson Louicius on being selected to @fhfhaiti ’s FIFA World Cup roster. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EHsoeTMXMA

FIFA World Ranking: 42

42 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Scotland are back in the World Cup after an extended absence, returning to the tournament for the first time since France 1998.

The Tartan Army are captained by renowned left back Andy Robertson, who just completed a legendary stint with Liverpool FC.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay also highlights the roster. He scored an iconic bicycle kick goal to spur a 4-2 win over Denmark that secured Scotland's World Cup spot from UEFA Group C qualifying.