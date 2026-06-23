Haiti vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream World Cup Group C match

Haiti conclude their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco in Friday's Group C clash in Atlanta.
Already eliminated from knockout-stage contention after losses to Scotland and Brazil, Haiti, whose roster includes three MLS players, will look to end the tournament on a high note with an upset win over the Atlas Lions.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Peacock, Telemundo
When
- Wednesday, June 24 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Atlanta Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 7
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
- Last match: 1-0 win vs. Scotland
Morocco entered the tournament as one of Africa's top contenders and have done little to diminish those expectations through their first two matches.
The Atlas Lions opened Group C with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before defeating Scotland to move into a strong position to advance to the knockouts.
Striker Ismael Saibari has scored both of Morocco's goals so far, while Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi remains one of the world's premier fullbacks. The squad also features further European superstars, including Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui and Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz.
Trailing Brazil atop Group C on goal difference with each accruing four points through two matches, Morocco will be aiming to win the group with a high-scoring victory over Haiti.
- FIFA World Ranking: 83
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Last match: 3-0 loss vs. Brazil
Haiti's first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years didn't produce the debut knockout stage appearance they hoped for, but they'll relish one last opportunity to play on the world stage before heading home.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques made history at the tournament as the first active Union player to appear in a World Cup match, while FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson has appeared in both group-stage matches. Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr. also made his tournament debut as a second-half substitute against Brazil.
Although they have already been eliminated from the tournament, Les Grenadiers could yet make history against Morocco by earning their first-ever World Cup point with a win or draw.