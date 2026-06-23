Haiti vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream World Cup Group C match

Haiti conclude their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco in Friday's Group C clash in Atlanta.

Already eliminated from knockout-stage contention after losses to Scotland and Brazil, Haiti, whose roster includes three MLS players , will look to end the tournament on a high note with an upset win over the Atlas Lions.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 7

7 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Last match: 1-0 win vs. Scotland

Morocco entered the tournament as one of Africa's top contenders and have done little to diminish those expectations through their first two matches.

The Atlas Lions opened Group C with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before defeating Scotland to move into a strong position to advance to the knockouts.

Striker Ismael Saibari has scored both of Morocco's goals so far, while Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi remains one of the world's premier fullbacks. The squad also features further European superstars, including Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui and Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz.