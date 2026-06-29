Germany vs. Paraguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32 match

Paraguay and their MLS triumvirate will look to pull off the upset against four-time World Cup champion Germany in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Monday, June 29 | 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Where
- Boston Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia, while the loser's tournament is over.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Group Stage: Group E winner (6 points)
- FIFA World Ranking: 10
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Germany flexed their muscles in wins over Curaçao and Ivory Coast before falling to Ecuador in their Group E finale.
VfB Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav scored three goals in Germany's first two triumphs, including the 94th-minute winner against Ivory Coast to complete his brace in the 2-1 victory.
Germany, also led by stars Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala, have won the World Cup four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014). This is the first time they've reached the knockout round since winning the title in 2014.
The winner meets either France or Sweden in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia on July 4.
- Group Stage: Group D third place (4 points)
- FIFA World Ranking: 41
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
Paraguay have reached the World Cup knockout round for the fifth time after earning one of eight third-place berths into the Round of 32.
La Albirroja rebounded from a 4-1 loss to the United States in their first Group D match to dramatically defeat Türkiye 1-0 on a long-range golazo from former Atlanta United midfielder Matías Galarza, followed by a scoreless draw against Australia.
Paraguay have been led by Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas, who played the entire 90 minutes in all three group-stage matches, as well as Atlanta United icon Miguel Almirón.
Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda also represents Paraguay, who are at their first World Cup since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010.