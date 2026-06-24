Croatia vs. Ghana: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L finale

Croatia bounced back from their opening round 4-2 loss to England with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in their second match of Group L.

The result leaves them third in the group with three points, but sitting only one point back of Ghana for second place.

In turn, Croatia will need all three points if they are to claim one of the two automatic qualification spots in Group L. Can Musa, who scored in their first game, or Pašalić conjure up some magic alongside legendary national team heroes such as Luke Modrić and Ivan Perišić to ensure Croatia's progression?