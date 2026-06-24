Croatia vs. Ghana: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L finale

Automatic qualification to the Round of 32 is on the line when Petar Musa, Marco Pašalić and Croatia face Ghana in Saturday's Group L finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Universo, Peacock
When
- Saturday, June 27 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- Philadelphia Stadium | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 11
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Last match: 1-0 win vs. Panama
Croatia bounced back from their opening round 4-2 loss to England with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in their second match of Group L.
The result leaves them third in the group with three points, but sitting only one point back of Ghana for second place.
In turn, Croatia will need all three points if they are to claim one of the two automatic qualification spots in Group L. Can Musa, who scored in their first game, or Pašalić conjure up some magic alongside legendary national team heroes such as Luke Modrić and Ivan Perišić to ensure Croatia's progression?
- FIFA World Ranking: 73
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
- Last match: 0-0 draw vs. England
The Black Stars made waves on the second matchday, when a heroic defensive effort kept Group L favorites England off the scoreboard in a 0-0 draw. That followed their opening match win over Panama (1-0).
With four points, Ghana have put themselves in a prime position to advance as one of the top two teams in Group L, needing just a point vs. Croatia to guarantee it.
Manchester City standout Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao star Iñaki Williams are difference-makers in the final third, as is captain and national team legend Jordan Ayew.
Can the Black Stars spring one more Group L upset to reach the Round of 32?