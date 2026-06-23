Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H finale

Featuring a pair of MLS players , Cape Verde aim to keep their Cinderella story alive by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages in their Group H finale against Saudi Arabia.

Can the Blue Sharks cement their Cinderella status by securing advancement to the knockout rounds at their first-ever World Cup?

Although specific scenarios can become complicated , the situation is clear enough for Cape Verde: win and you're in the Round of 32.

The third-smallest nation ever to qualify, the Blue Sharks debuted with a shock scoreless draw against No. 2-ranked Spain, rocketing goalkeeper Vozinha to social media stardom, before scoring their first-ever World Cup goal in style during a 2-2 draw vs. two-time champions Uruguay.

The 2026 World Cup has already been historic for Cape Verde.

FIFA World Ranking: 60

60 Confederation: AFC (Asian Football Confederation)

AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Last match: 4-0 loss vs. Spain

For Saudi Arabia, a win will be critical if they want to keep their dream of a spot in the World Cup knockout rounds alive.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their tournament opener, the Green Falcons sit last in Group H in need of three points, which would likely see them through to the Round of 32.

If Saudi Arabia are to pull it off, they'll need captain and reigning Asian Footballer of the Year Salem Al-Dawsari to lead the way.