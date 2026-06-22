How Cape Verde can advance: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

Everyone loves a Cinderella story. And the 2026 FIFA World Cup has you covered.
Featuring Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, Cape Verde are one game away from reaching the knockout stages during their first-ever appearance on the world's biggest stage.
They've provided two of the most shocking results of the tournament thus far, earning a historic 0-0 draw against World Cup favorites Spain before a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with South American powerhouse Uruguay.
Now, the third-smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup can achieve even more history.
Here's what the African nation needs to do to advance to the Round of 32.
How Cape Verde can advance
The Blue Sharks can finish anywhere from first to last in a wide-open Group H, but most importantly, if they win, they're in the knockout stages.
Cape Verde will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group H winners if:
- Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay win vs. Spain or...
- Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay draw vs. Spain AND Cape Verde finish with the highest goal difference in Group H
Because Cape Verde and Uruguay are tied on points, the first scenario would come down to who has a superior goal difference.
Cape Verde will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group H runners-up if:
- Cape Verde win/draw vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay lose vs. Spain or...
- Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay draw vs. Spain
It is also possible for both Cape Verde and Uruguay to earn draws and Cape Verde to move on, but this scenario is based on the third tiebreaker, goals scored. If Cape Verde have MORE goals scored than Uruguay at the conclusion of the group, they would advance.
Group H FIFA World Rankings
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- Spain: 2
- Uruguay: 16
- Saudi Arabia: 61
- Cape Verde: 67
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
- Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in all group matches
- Most goals scored in all group matches
- Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
- FIFA World Ranking
Cape Verde: World Cup results so far
- 0-0 vs. Spain (June 15)
- 2-2 vs. Uruguay (June 21)