How Cape Verde can advance: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

Everyone loves a Cinderella story. And the 2026 FIFA World Cup has you covered.

Here's what the African nation needs to do to advance to the Round of 32.

Now, the third-smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup can achieve even more history.

They've provided two of the most shocking results of the tournament thus far, earning a historic 0-0 draw against World Cup favorites Spain before a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with South American powerhouse Uruguay.

Featuring Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos , Cape Verde are one game away from reaching the knockout stages during their first-ever appearance on the world's biggest stage.

Andddddd breathe. 😮‍💨 Cape Verde and Uruguay both secure a vital point, taking Group H to the final matchday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gt68TjorLl

How Cape Verde can advance

The Blue Sharks can finish anywhere from first to last in a wide-open Group H, but most importantly, if they win, they're in the knockout stages.

Cape Verde will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group H winners if:

Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay win vs. Spain or...

Uruguay win vs. Spain Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay draw vs. Spain AND Cape Verde finish with the highest goal difference in Group H

Because Cape Verde and Uruguay are tied on points, the first scenario would come down to who has a superior goal difference.

Cape Verde will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group H runners-up if:

Cape Verde win/draw vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay lose vs. Spain or...

Uruguay lose vs. Spain Cape Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia AND Uruguay draw vs. Spain