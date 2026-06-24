Canada starting lineup vs. Switzerland: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B finale

Canada's starting lineup is set for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Switzerland on Wednesday in Vancouver (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).
The tournament co-hosts are coming off a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar, their first-ever World Cup win.
With a win or a draw this afternoon, Canada will make even more history by winning a World Cup group and advancing to the knockout stages for the first time.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin
- M: Ali Ahmed, Mathieu Choinière, Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan
- D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston
- GK: Maxime Crépeau
Head coach Jesse Marsch has made just two changes to his starting XI from Les Rouges' win over Qatar, with three MLS players getting the nod.
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea both start their third straight match, while LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière replaces club teammate Stephen Eustáquio.
Another six players are MLS alumni, including right back Alistair Johnston and center back Derek Cornelius as well as midfielder CF Montréal product Nathan Saliba, who enters the XI for the injured Ismaël Koné.
Former MLS wingers Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), as well as ex-Orlando striker Cyle Larin, will be options in attack.
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Rubén Vargas, Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi
- M: Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow
- D: Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez
- GK: Gregor Kobel
The Swiss made four changes to their starting XI following their emphatic 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which took them level on points with Canada at the top of Group B.
The ever-present Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) and captain Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) highlight Switzerland's lineup. Luca Jaquez and Djibril Sow make their first starts of the tournament.
The attacking combination of Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi, who both came off the bench in the victory over Bosnia and contributed 3g/1a collectively, take the places of Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye, to go alongside star striker Breel Embolo.