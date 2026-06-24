Canada starting lineup vs. Switzerland: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B finale

With a win or a draw this afternoon, Canada will make even more history by winning a World Cup group and advancing to the knockout stages for the first time.

The tournament co-hosts are coming off a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar, their first-ever World Cup win.

Canada 's starting lineup is set for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Switzerland on Wednesday in Vancouver (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

Former MLS wingers Tajon Buchanan ( New England Revolution ) and Ali Ahmed ( Vancouver Whitecaps FC ), as well as ex-Orlando striker Cyle Larin, will be options in attack.

Another six players are MLS alumni, including right back Alistair Johnston and center back Derek Cornelius as well as midfielder CF Montréal product Nathan Saliba, who enters the XI for the injured Ismaël Koné.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has made just two changes to his starting XI from Les Rouges' win over Qatar, with three MLS players getting the nod.

Today’s starters, presented by @GE_Appliances 🍁 Luc and DC at the back 🍁 Choinière and Saliba anchor the midfield 🍁 JD has the armband LET’S GO #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/fu3COliDwm

4-3-3 formation (left to right)

F: Rubén Vargas, Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi

Rubén Vargas, Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi M: Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow

Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow D: Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez

Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez GK: Gregor Kobel

The Swiss made four changes to their starting XI following their emphatic 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which took them level on points with Canada at the top of Group B.

The ever-present Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) and captain Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) highlight Switzerland's lineup. Luca Jaquez and Djibril Sow make their first starts of the tournament.