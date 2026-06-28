Canada starting lineup vs. South Africa: World Cup Round of 32

Canada's starting lineup is set for Sunday's knockout game vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).
The winner of this Round of 32 match in Los Angeles advances to the Round of 16, where the Netherlands or Morocco would await on July 4 in Houston.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa
- M: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis
- D: Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Khuliso Mudau
- GK: Ronwen Williams (c)
Head coach Hugo Broos has made one change to South Africa's starting XI, with Teboho Mokoena replacing Thalente Mbatha in midfield.
However, Bafana Bafana's defense remains untouched. Mbekezeli Mbokazi highlights the backline amid a breakout World Cup for Chicago Fire FC's All-Star center back.
Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya is on the substitute's bench. He has yet to feature at this summer's tournament.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi
- M: Liam Millar, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan
- D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston
- GK: Maxime Crépeau
Head coach Jesse Marsch has made several changes to the lineup that started Canada's Group B finale vs. Switzerland.
LAFC's Stephen Eustáquio takes his place back in midfield as captain, while former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito and ex-Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi are among the newcomers in defense and attack, respectively.
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea are making their fourth straight start of the tournament. Superstar Alphonso Davies is on the substitute's bench as he awaits his 2026 World Cup debut.