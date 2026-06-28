Canada starting lineup vs. South Africa: World Cup Round of 32

The winner of this Round of 32 match in Los Angeles advances to the Round of 16, where the Netherlands or Morocco would await on July 4 in Houston.

Canada 's starting lineup is set for Sunday's knockout game vs. South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya is on the substitute's bench. He has yet to feature at this summer's tournament.

Head coach Hugo Broos has made one change to South Africa's starting XI, with Teboho Mokoena replacing Thalente Mbatha in midfield.

4-4-2 formation (left to right)

F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi

Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi M: Liam Millar, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan

Liam Millar, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Nathan Saliba, Tajon Buchanan D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston

Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston GK: Maxime Crépeau

Head coach Jesse Marsch has made several changes to the lineup that started Canada's Group B finale vs. Switzerland.

LAFC's Stephen Eustáquio takes his place back in midfield as captain, while former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito and ex-Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi are among the newcomers in defense and attack, respectively.