LAFC's Stephen Eustáquio: Canada's ideal World Cup hero

"We just have to believe, and I shot it with everything I had.”

“In that shot,” an emotional Eustaquio told reporters postgame following the 1-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 32, “I felt that everybody in the team shot that ball with me.

But he felt the power of a collective – an entire soccer nation, really – at his back as he sent Les Rouges into the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 via their first-ever knockout-round victory, and just the second World Cup win of their program’s existence.

Canada ’s classy central midfielder was surrounded by yellow Bafana Bafana jerseys at the top of the penalty box as he chested down a clearance and hit his clinical half-volley two minutes into injury time.

“He's selfless, he gives 110% every single time he steps on the pitch. When Fonzie [Alphonso Davies] is not in, he's the captain; he leads by example. So yeah, for him to get that goal, and everything he's done in this jersey since he started, I think it's special.”

“It's probably honestly one of the perfect guys to score and take us to the next round,” said Toronto FC left back Richie Laryea .

It was high drama befitting the first knockout match of the tournament, a cinematic way for this Canada side to make more memories, and keep charming their compatriots back home. The goal staved off the looming threat of extra time and all the effort and tension that it imposes, too, prompting warm tributes to both the quality and character of ‘Staqs,’ as he is often called among the squad.

“He works so hard on the field, one of our leaders off the field. So for it to be him that gets that goal, honestly, I think we're all just ecstatic, we’re all elated. I think we played really well in the game, and no one wants to go to extra time, especially: guys' legs get tired, legs get heavy, especially on the four-day turnaround. So for it to go in like that, man, that's why we play this game, for sure.”

“I haven't felt that in a while. That was a similar feeling to how we felt during Copa [América 2024, when they made a Cinderella run to the semifinals] — and for it to be Staqs as well, he's a heartbeat of this team,” said Minnesota United alum Tani Oluwaseyi.

Eustáquio's heroics sparked pure delight among the massed ranks of red-clad Canadian fans at Los Angeles Stadium, and his teammates, too, with even Ismaël Koné – in the early stages of recovery from the gruesome broken leg he suffered in the group-stage win over Qatar – hobbling into the blur of bodies to dance after the final whistle, celebrations that carried over into the locker room.

Mr. Reliable

That unforgettable moment was the crown jewel of a trademark Eustáquio engine-room performance: He also completed 90 percent of his 48 passes, including a game-high five chances created, and added five defensive contributions, six recoveries and a bevy of duels won.

This marked his 60th cap for Canada; he’s seen this program clamber up from profoundly humble circumstances to reach this lofty stage. Most powerfully of all, his joy and pride is a comfort after losing both of his parents in painful circumstances in the space of one year in 2023 and 2024, rocking him to his core and prompting deep reflections about his life and purpose.

“Steph is one of the people in the team that I think is the most reliable,” said head coach Jesse Marsch, “and understands what we're trying to achieve as a group, and understands how to manage moments and games and to be a leader, to be a true leader, obviously with everything that he's been through with his parents' passing away.