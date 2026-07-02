Home cooking! Canada, Mexico & USA advance to World Cup Round of 16

It's often said that nations hosting a FIFA World Cup benefit from a home-field boost during the tournament.

Here's how they got this far and sparked dreams across North America.

That trio of co-hosts are inspiring an entire continent and showing the quality of soccer throughout Concacaf.

That's certainly unfolding during the 2026 tournament, with Canada , Mexico and the United States all winning in the Round of 32 and advancing to the Round of 16.

🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 All three host nations are through to the Round of 16 at the @FIFAWorldCup . pic.twitter.com/41bXRXKKmG

Their reward? A July 4 showdown with Morocco, who overcame the Netherlands on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw .

Another historic result followed, with Stephen Eustáquio's late volley sealing a 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana for the program's first-ever World Cup knockout win.

The CanMNT earned their first-ever World Cup point in Toronto, then their first-ever World Cup win in Vancouver. That earned them second place in Group B and a Round of 32 showdown with South Africa.

While Canada's knockout path doesn't involve games on home soil, Jesse Marsch's side capitalized on that luxury during the Group Stage.

England completed a Round of 32 comeback, with Harry Kane's second-half brace highlighting their 2-1 triumph over DR Congo.

That's given Mexico a high-profile showdown with England in the Round of 16, in one of the country's biggest-ever matches.

El Tri took full advantage of playing on home soil, much like they did while topping Group A with wins over South Africa , South Korea and Czechia .

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored in the first half, giving Mexico enough cushion for a confident 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32.

Group Stage: Group D winner (6 points)

Group D winner (6 points) Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco Bay Area

2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco Bay Area Round of 16: July 6 vs. Belgium in Seattle

Fresh off topping Group D, the US won their second-ever World Cup knockout game courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun scored just before halftime and Malik Tillman extended the lead with a beautiful free kick, though the match was not without controversy.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute following Video Review, which forced the USMNT to grind out the result.