Canada's 2026 World Cup: Qatar win catches eyes, Switzerland on deck

Our national team's success is growing new fanbases all over the country, and it's been so refreshing to watch. I look forward to it continuing as Canada's World Cup journey rolls on.

As I went by the water, I took it all in and felt really proud of how far this sport has come in such a short amount of time. The ripple effect and impact that this tournament has had are massive, and I believe these moments provide a springboard for soccer to rival sports like ice hockey in popularity.

I think it's truly important to highlight this Canadian pride. What we're seeing is something I've never seen around this game before in our country. In Vancouver, as I walked through the city, it was pure red as far as the eye can see. And not Qatar red, not Switzerland red, not Portugal red. No. Canada red.

This World Cup has helped push the sport of soccer to the forefront in our country, and it has been such a blessing. It's been great to see how powerful the sport has become, and how many Canadians, soccer fans or not, are tuned in and cheering their hearts out for our squad.

Looking around Vancouver Stadium, staring at a sea of red, all chanting and supporting the Canadian national team together, it made me extremely proud.

Qatar win turns heads

Make no mistake, that was a sensational victory. Watching Canada dominate an opponent on the world's biggest stage was a true breakthrough moment, and one I'll never forget.

We jumped on Qatar early and asserted ourselves from the opening whistle. And once Cyle Larin found the back of the net in the 16th minute, the floodgates opened. I thought, from back to front, the team played extremely well and as a cohesive unit, which was very hard for Qatar to break down. Once Qatar were reduced to 10 men (and eventually nine), the goals flowed in.

It was also great to see Jonathan David get off the mark, and in such a big way, scoring a hat trick. He is going to be critical if Canada are to make a deep tournament run, so I hope he goes into the match vs. Switzerland with confidence after seeing the ball hit the net three times.

It has been incredibly special to witness this group take the field and represent Canada on such a massive global stage. Their success showcases the quality being developed in our nation, and I hope it's inspired so many young Canadians to tune in and begin playing soccer.

However, it's important not to get too far ahead of ourselves following such a big win. That result was amazing and absolutely worth celebrating! But for the players, that is yesterday's news. I trust that they'll have returned to training the following day and locked right back into the mission.