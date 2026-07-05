Bring on Belgium: USA can make World Cup history in Seattle

USA vs. Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. We’ve seen this matchup before!
It was Brazil 2014, a knockout game where I was fortunate to play 105 minutes. Tim Howard delivered his iconic Secretary of Defense performance, making a World Cup-record 16 saves against a nation’s golden generation.
We finished regulation time tied 0-0, but ultimately lost 2-1 in extra time and were eliminated from the tournament. That Belgium team was special, though. We created some chances and ultimately fell short. Winning that game was always going to be difficult.
I’m confident things will be different on Monday night when the US host Belgium in Seattle (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Not like 2014
Some stars remain from Belgium’s iconic 2014 squad – Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku – but they’re aging and the collective isn’t as dangerous. With how the US are playing right now under Mauricio Pochettino, and with home-field advantage behind them, they’ve got a much better chance and are arguably even favored.
We were the underdogs going into that knockout game in Brazil. That's not the case this time. This US team is strong, they're confident and they’ve found their rhythm. The match will be a bit more open, which favors the US, and we'll probably have more possession and create chances.
Also, what people might not remember about the 2014 game is that if we had won, we would have played the quarterfinal on Fourth of July weekend against Argentina and Lionel Messi. Imagine the level of attention that game would have gotten against the world's best player. We missed out on that opportunity. Now, here's another game on the Fourth of July holiday weekend where, if you win, you're making history and further cementing a legacy.
The guys are obviously focused on Belgium, but they also know Spain and Portugal are alongside them in the bracket. Win and there's another unbelievable opportunity to face an amazing football nation with incredible star players. Imagine if they get to play a quarterfinal against Spain or Portugal. The viewership and interest would reach even bigger heights.
Balogun available
This game got an extraordinary update on Sunday, too.
Folarin Balogun is now available after being red-carded vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee delayed his one-game suspension in a stunning twist of events.
I was wondering how Pochettino would replace his No. 9 after last week's controversial call. Those questions disappear, and Balogun has the chance to add to his team-leading three goals.
It's a massive boost for the US. Balogun is the best striker in the USMNT pool and has been in great form, not just for the national team, but also for AS Monaco. I wouldn't be surprised to see him get a move to a bigger club or league after the World Cup.
Almost nobody was expecting this development. And it comes the day before an elimination game!
Chasing history
If the Balogun news or the chance to play Portugal or Spain wasn't enough motivation, there are even more layers.
If the US win, they’ll match the program’s 2002 World Cup team by making the quarterfinals. They’d also become the first US men’s team to win two World Cup knockout games.
The stakes are massive, and I can't wait to see what the atmosphere in Seattle will be like. The guys really feel the energy in the crowd, and it gives them that extra five or 10 percent boost. That could make the difference.
Let’s go!!!