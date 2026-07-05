Bring on Belgium: USA can make World Cup history in Seattle

We finished regulation time tied 0-0, but ultimately lost 2-1 in extra time and were eliminated from the tournament. That Belgium team was special, though. We created some chances and ultimately fell short. Winning that game was always going to be difficult.

Not like 2014

Some stars remain from Belgium’s iconic 2014 squad – Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku – but they’re aging and the collective isn’t as dangerous. With how the US are playing right now under Mauricio Pochettino, and with home-field advantage behind them, they’ve got a much better chance and are arguably even favored.

We were the underdogs going into that knockout game in Brazil. That's not the case this time. This US team is strong, they're confident and they’ve found their rhythm. The match will be a bit more open, which favors the US, and we'll probably have more possession and create chances.

Also, what people might not remember about the 2014 game is that if we had won, we would have played the quarterfinal on Fourth of July weekend against Argentina and Lionel Messi. Imagine the level of attention that game would have gotten against the world's best player. We missed out on that opportunity. Now, here's another game on the Fourth of July holiday weekend where, if you win, you're making history and further cementing a legacy.