Canada embrace “so many firsts” as World Cup dream ends in Round of 16

As was the case in that match, Canada elevated their intensity to press one of soccer’s titanic forces on Saturday, proving their quality on the world stage by creating clear-cut chances before Morocco clinically took their opportunity to reach the tournament quarterfinals.

Canada entered the World Cup ranked No. 30 in the world and controlled its first-ever Round of 16 game against No. 7 Morocco in the first half, much like it did in the 2024 Copa América opener against Argentina, which it eventually lost 2-0 in similar fashion.

“We just have to believe, and we just have to keep pushing.”

“We played big teams in big competitions, and to be able to get to the highest stage where we are, and to perform like that… it was a very good sign that the gap isn't that big,” he said.

Yet here was the 29-year-old — who authored Canada’s marquee moment in the Round of 32 — taking it all in.

Just moments before, Canada 's vice-captain had dropped to his knees in front of 68,777 fans at Houston Stadium as Les Rouges fell 3-0 to Morocco and were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16.

Proud of the fight, the belief, and the journey. 🇨🇦 A @FIFAWorldCup run to remember from @CANMNT_Official . 👏 pic.twitter.com/bKM7jSjBjS

Historic campaign

As much as every team dreams of the trophy, there was never an illusion that Canada could go all the way. Instead, this summer was about the opportunity to make history.

Consider that, job done. And it came in far greater fashion than many could have imagined when the co-hosts secured the hosting bid in 2018. At that time, Canada sat No. 79 in FIFA's official World Rankings, and just a few years earlier, they were at an all-time low No. 122.

“When you go into a home World Cup, everyone is just focused on how hard we can push, how far we can take this thing. So after you lose and you get knocked out, especially when you play really well, it's really tough to swallow,” said head coach Jesse Marsch.

“Before the tournament, if we had said [we'd reach the] Round of 16, I think we would have been pretty satisfied.”

The idea that the core of the team would even get to the 2022 World Cup was, at one point, a fantasy.

Any thoughts of pushing top-end teams four years later were borderline unthinkable. Yet, in these last three summers, they advanced to a Copa América semifinal, only to fall to Lionel Messi’s Argentina and lose in Saturday’s Round of 16 to one of the best African teams of all time.

Elimination stings. It always will, but it wasn’t lost on the Canadian players just how far they’d come.

A month ago, Canada had never earned a World Cup point. Now they’ve advanced as far as Mexico has in the last 40 years and put up one of the most significant World Cup scorelines of all time, with a record-breaking 6-0 win over Qatar for their first World Cup win.

“This was a tournament of so many firsts, and I think that's something that we're all going to look back on with a lot of pride,” said former Nashville SC and CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston.