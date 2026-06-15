Brazil vs. Haiti: How to watch, stream World Cup Group C match

Featuring a trio of MLSers, Haiti continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday against record five-time champions Brazil in Group C.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Friday, June 19 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Philadelphia Stadium | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 6
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Opening match: 1-1 draw vs. Morocco
Following an opening match draw against fellow top-10 side Morocco, Brazil are looking to get themselves into the win column against Haiti.
Although all-time top scorer Neymar (79 goals) was left on the bench in their opener, A Seleção boast plenty of talent throughout their squad, including LaLiga wingers Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) and Raphinha (FC Barcelona), as well as English Premier League midfielders Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) and Casemiro (Manchester United).
While a win does not automatically qualify Brazil for the knockout stages, four points would likely be enough to see them through, at least in third place.
Nonetheless, head coach Carlo Ancelotti's side will still have their eyes set on topping the group when they close out the group stage against Scotland (June 24).
- FIFA World Ranking: 83
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Opening match: 1-0 loss vs. Scotland
Looking to bounce back from a hard-fought opening defeat to Scotland, Haiti will face a massive challenge against Brazil.
Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques became the first active Philadelphia Union player to appear in a World Cup match, starting alongside FC Dallas winger Louicius Deedson against Scotland, as Haiti fell despite logging more possession and shots.
Making their second-ever World Cup appearance, and first since 1974, Les Grenadiers continue to search for their first World Cup point (win or draw).
Any positive result would be greatly beneficial to Haiti's chances of advancing, while a loss would leave head coach Sébastien Migné's side in a must-win scenario when concluding the group stage against Morocco (June 24).