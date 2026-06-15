Brazil vs. Haiti: How to watch, stream World Cup Group C match

Featuring a trio of MLSers , Haiti continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday against record five-time champions Brazil in Group C.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 6

6 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Opening match: 1-1 draw vs. Morocco

Following an opening match draw against fellow top-10 side Morocco, Brazil are looking to get themselves into the win column against Haiti.

Although all-time top scorer Neymar (79 goals) was left on the bench in their opener, A Seleção boast plenty of talent throughout their squad, including LaLiga wingers Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) and Raphinha (FC Barcelona), as well as English Premier League midfielders Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) and Casemiro (Manchester United).

While a win does not automatically qualify Brazil for the knockout stages, four points would likely be enough to see them through, at least in third place.