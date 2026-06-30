Biggest World Cup underdog ever? Cape Verde seek upset of Argentina

The smallest nation to ever reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stages faces the defending champions when Steven Moreira and Cape Verde meet Lionel Messi and Argentina on Friday in Miami (6 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Finally, the African nation secured their historic qualification to the knockouts with another scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in their Group H finale, simultaneously sealing Uruguay's shock elimination and confirming their own Cinderella status.

Yet the Blue Sharks were not deterred, making their World Cup debut with one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by playing the reigning European champions to a scoreless draw .

After securing their spot in the tournament by topping Group D in CAF (Africa) qualifying, Cape Verde were placed in a difficult Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde have already mounted multiple shocking upsets at the 2026 World Cup, going unbeaten during the Group Stage.

“He’s a top talent” 😤 Moreira’s Cabo Verde teammate, Pico Lopes, talks about the impact Steven brings to the squad as they prepare for tonight’s match 💥 pic.twitter.com/5MHN4Tlmn5

Midfielder Kevin Pina made his mark on history, scoring the country's first-ever World Cup goal in jaw-dropping fashion with a long-range free kick that is sure to be in the running for Goal of the Tournament.

Columbus Crew star Moreira, the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, has also been key, playing in all three matches (starting two) to help Cape Verde reach the Round of 32.

The 40-year-old shotstopper was impenetrable in the Blue Sharks' legendary draw against Spain, producing a stunning seven saves in the match and subsequently rocketing to social media stardom.

The biggest star of the World Cup for Cape Verde, and perhaps the entire tournament thus far, has been goalkeeper Vozinha.

History in the making?

Having already drawn the No. 2-ranked team in the world, who's to say Cape Verde can't keep their Cinderella story alive by beating the world's top-ranked side?

Argentina are led by Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi, who recently became the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer en route to topping the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals in three matches thus far.

While La Albiceleste are also on a seven-match winning streak against African opponents in the World Cup, they did memorably lose their first World Cup match against CAF opposition, 1-0 to Cameroon, in the opening match at Italy 1990.