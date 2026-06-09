Australia vs. Türkiye: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D clash

Boasting a trio of MLS players , Australia begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday against Group D foe Türkiye.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 27th

27th Confederation: AFC (Asia)

After reaching the Round of 16 in 2022 for the second time in program history, the Socceroos hope to make more history this summer.

O'Neill made eight appearances during qualifying, and Trewin made a late push into the squad following his November international debut. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Herrington has parlayed his breakout club season into becoming one of the youngest players at the World Cup.