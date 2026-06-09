Australia vs. Türkiye: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D clash

Boasting a trio of MLS players, Australia begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday against Group D foe Türkiye.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Sunday, June 14 | 12 am ET
Where
- Vancouver Stadium | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 27th
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
Featuring New York City FC teammates Aiden O'Neill and Kai Trewin alongside Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington, Australia enter their sixth straight World Cup (seventh appearance) with great optimism.
After reaching the Round of 16 in 2022 for the second time in program history, the Socceroos hope to make more history this summer.
O'Neill made eight appearances during qualifying, and Trewin made a late push into the squad following his November international debut. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Herrington has parlayed his breakout club season into becoming one of the youngest players at the World Cup.
Head coach Tony Popovic's side will close out group play with matches against the United States (June 19) and Paraguay (June 25).
- FIFA World Ranking: 22nd
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Making their first World Cup appearance in 24 years (third overall), Türkiye are a prime example of a tournament "dark horse."
Full of world-class talent – Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Güler, Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu are standouts – head coach Vincenzo Montella's squad can cause problems for any opponent.
In their last World Cup appearance in 2002, Türkiye earned a third-place finish, while the current generation reached the EURO 2024 quarterfinals at their most recent major tournament.
Türkiye will conclude group play with matches against Paraguay (June 19) and the United States (June 25).