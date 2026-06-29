Australia vs. Egypt: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32 match

Australia and their MLS trio will try to shut down Mo Salah and Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with each side seeking their first-ever knockout-round victory in the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 7 in Atlanta, while the loser's tournament is over.

Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington made history in the scoreless draw vs. Paraguay, as the 18-year-old became the youngest-ever MLS and Socceroos player to start a World Cup game.

NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill played the full 90 minutes in all three of Australia's Group Stage matches.

The Socceroos opened the competition with a 2-0 win over Türkiye before suffering a loss to the United States by the same scoreline . Australia closed out the Group Stage with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, clinching second place on goal differential.

Australia have qualified for their third-ever World Cup knockout phase, finishing second in Group D.

Group Stage: Group G runner-up (5 points)

Group G runner-up (5 points) FIFA World Ranking: 29

29 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

Egypt finished second in Group G to advance to the knockout round for the first time since 1934.

The Pharaohs opened with a 1-1 draw against Belgium before defeating New Zealand, 3-1, and playing Iran to a 1-1 draw.

Egypt are led by Liverpool legend Mo Salah, who scored his 66th international goal and third in the World Cup with the game-winner against New Zealand.