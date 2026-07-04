Canada faithful show appreciation for unforgettable World Cup campaign

Canada may have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, but the historic tournament run was an unquestionable success, as Les Rouges' faithful took to social media to show their appreciation following the defeat.
Despite falling 3-0 to Morocco in the Round of 16, the CanMNT have forever changed Canadian soccer with their performances this summer.
From earning their first-ever World Cup point in their opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina to their first-ever win against Qatar to their first-ever knockout-round victory over South Africa, this team created countless historic moments to be celebrated by an entire nation.
Twelve years ago, Canada were No. 112 in the FIFA world rankings. Today, they boast a program-record No. 30 ranking, having inspired the next generation to climb even higher following an unforgettable World Cup run to the Round of 16 as tournament co-hosts.
Here's how the country reacted:
Official team accounts recognized the "football country" that has developed, noting how the success of 2026 is just the beginning of their soccer journey.
Former players, active and retired, beamed with pride at the strides the sport has taken in their country.
After representing Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller knows as well as anyone what this moment means for soccer north of the border.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney chimed in to show his appreciation for the historic nature of Les Rouges' success and the pride it manifested.
Even teams from Canada's other most popular sport chimed in to thank the CanMNT for the morale boost they've provided.
Of course, official league accounts also shared their emotional messages of appreciation.
The love also came from a former USMNT star, proving the appreciation extended beyond borders.