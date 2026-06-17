How to Watch

Argentina vs. Austria: How to watch, stream World Cup Group J match

26WC_H2W_Argentina-Austria

Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi-led Argentina hope to win a second straight Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet Austria on Monday.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FOX
  • Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock

When

Where

  • Dallas Stadium | Arlington, Texas

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Argentina logo
Argentina
  • FIFA World Ranking: 1
  • Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
  • Opening match: 3-0 win vs. Algeria

Argentina's World Cup title defense started in ideal fashion, with Messi's hat trick pacing a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

In the process, the Inter Miami CF superstar tied Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals record (16) and joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to score at five World Cups.

That all came on the 20th anniversary of Messi's first World Cup goal and as he formally played in his joint-record sixth World Cup.

Suffice it to say the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, joined by Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, is deadset on Argentina challenging for their fourth World Cup title this summer.

Austria logo
Austria

Playing at their first World Cup since 1998, Austria are all smiles after a strong showing against Jordan.

Romano Schmid opened proceedings in the first half, before Marko Arnautović rounded out the scoring deep into second-half stoppage time.

Arnautović, who now plays in Serbia for Red Star Belgrade, is Austria's all-time leader in goals (48) and appearances (134).

Real Madrid defender David Alaba, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer are other key players.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal

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