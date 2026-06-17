Argentina vs. Austria: How to watch, stream World Cup Group J match

Lionel Messi -led Argentina hope to win a second straight Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet Austria on Monday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 1

1 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Opening match: 3-0 win vs. Algeria

Argentina's World Cup title defense started in ideal fashion, with Messi's hat trick pacing a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

In the process, the Inter Miami CF superstar tied Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals record (16) and joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to score at five World Cups.

That all came on the 20th anniversary of Messi's first World Cup goal and as he formally played in his joint-record sixth World Cup.