2026 FIFA World Cup: Group F preview, what to know

Here's what awaits in Group F during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, each advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

FIFA World Ranking: 7th

7th How they qualified: UEFA qualification Group G winners

UEFA qualification Group G winners Head coach: Ronald Koeman

Key players

Cody Gakpo: A cornerstone piece of English powerhouse Liverpool since 2023, the versatile winger has 19 goals in 49 international appearances with the Oranje.

A cornerstone piece of English powerhouse Liverpool since 2023, the versatile winger has 19 goals in 49 international appearances with the Oranje. Virgil Van Dijk: Another Dutch player at Liverpool, Van Dijk is considered by many to be one of the best center backs of this generation and offers a veteran presence and calmness on the backline.

Another Dutch player at Liverpool, Van Dijk is considered by many to be one of the best center backs of this generation and offers a veteran presence and calmness on the backline. Tijjani Reijnders: After a strong spell at Italian giants AC Milan, Reijnders moved to Manchester City and is enjoying the prime of his career, featuring in 47 games across all competitions this season.

World Cup history

The Netherlands will be making their 12th World Cup appearance.

The Dutch have reached the tournament final three times (1974, 1978, 2010) but have never won the World Cup.

Expectations

After making the final at the 2010 World Cup and finishing third at the 2014 edition, standards are always high for the Netherlands in the modern era.