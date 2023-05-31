MLS All-Stars: Who are top candidates to face Arsenal this summer? 

Voting is now open! Which players belong in the squad that will meet English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington, D.C.? Let’s dive into the top three candidates at every position.

You’d better believe it. To be more specific, it’s “All Star" by Smash Mouth – because it’s voting season for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target .

Steve Clark , who is second in MLS in shot-stopping per FBref, is helping Houston stay in the top half of the Western Conference – he deserves love here. Then there’s John McCarthy , who’s anchoring maybe the best team on this continent in LAFC while Maxime Crépeau recovers from a broken leg.

I’ll admit: I was skeptical of St. Louis ’ decision to sign former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki and make him the highest-paid player at that position in MLS (per MLS Players Association salary figures). While he struggled at the end of his Bundesliga career, Bürki has been fantastic in MLS this season. He’s been the best shot-stopper in the league among regular starters, saving his team 0.35 goals more than expected per 90 minutes. Bürki should be in the squad, without a doubt.

Matt Miazga is the anchor at the center of FC Cincinnati ’s back three, helping power their Supporters' Shield-leading pace. His mixture of passing range and mobility makes him a force in Pat Noonan’s defense. At this point in his career, Jack Elliott has grown into a reliable presence in a vertical, front-foot team that puts a lot of pressure on its defensive unit. Miles Robinson , even during Atlanta United ’s up-and-down season, has consistently impressed with his recovery speed and physicality.

There are a number of worthy center backs to pick from for this year’s All-Star team, but these three Eastern Conference defenders deserve plaudits for their work in 2023.

Rising Colombian international Juan Mosquera brings value for Portland on the dribble and with his size and speed, while Alex Roldan ’s passing and defensive awareness makes him a threat going forward.

Lareyea has pinched in at center back and on the wing, but he's been a genuine difference-maker at fullback this season. If he’s still in Toronto – his loan from EPL side Nottingham Forest is reportedly scheduled to end in June – he’s an All-Star shoo-in.

Things haven’t exactly been… stable in Toronto this season. Even with some turbulence around him, Richie Laryea has been phenomenal in 2023. According to FBref, the Canadian international is in the 80th percentile or higher among FBs in MLS this year in:

Though not quite as flashy as Barreal, Andrew Gutman (aggressive running and goalscoring threat) and Jon Gallagher (ability to play on either side and his off-ball movement) are both deserving candidates here, too.

At this point in the 2023 season, Barreal leads FC Cincinnati in xAG (yes, that means he has more xAG than Luciano Acosta ), per FBref. He’s also first on the team among regular starters in xAG per 90 and is in the 99th percentile in that metric among fullbacks this year. He can stay wide to provide accurate crosses into the box or pinch in from left wingback to get involved in quick combinations with Acosta. He’s as close to must-see TV as an outside back in MLS.

It’s not often we see a team’s outside back as one of their creative hubs, but that’s certainly the case for Álvaro Barreal and FC Cincinnati.

César Araújo is a destroyer, not unlike Cubas, and he’s been a positive force winning the ball for Orlando City . For LAFC, Ilie is calm in tight spaces and his easy passing presence makes him almost undroppable.

There are a ton of talented defensive midfielders in MLS, but I’m handing the top candidate spot at the No. 6 position to Andrés Cubas . With his incredible work rate and mobility, the Paraguayan international doesn’t get nearly enough credit around the league. He’s almost always near the ball in defensive moments, which is a huge asset for a Vancouver team that pushes so many numbers forward in the attack.

While Vancouver haven’t had as much success as St. Louis, Julian Gressel ’s unique (and effective) interpretation of the No. 8 role makes him a worthy All-Star. For Houston, Héctor Herrera has been a breath of fresh air this year. He’s provided necessary forward thrust for a team that, in some areas, is arguably still at a talent deficit relative to most of the league.

It’s impossible to find another player with Eduard Löwen ’s combination of size, physicality and technical ability in MLS. He’s been the key midfield cog for the surprise team in MLS in 2023. He creates chances, finds his own chances, progresses the ball and wins the ball more than the easy majority of central midfielders.

NOTE: This position technically isn't on the official ballot, but we still wanted to shout out these 'tweeners who have been fantastic in 2023.

For New England , Carles Gil ’s elite passing range still makes the Revs tick. According to American Soccer Analysis, Gil has provided more passing value per game than every No. 10 in MLS outside of Almada. Do you know who’s third on that passing value list? Luciano Acosta. Playing as the No. 10 in Cincy's 3-4-1-2 formation, Acosta constantly demands attention from opposing defenses.

Thiago Almada has been brilliant for Atlanta. He dictates his team’s attacking rhythm, finds space off the ball and destroys opposing defensive shapes with his gravity and technique.

MLS is known for being the league of attacking midfielders, but these three are clearly above the rest of the pack so far this season.

Finally, Bongokuhle Hlongwane is the under-the-radar pick here, but he absolutely deserves this nomination. He’s second in xG among wingers this season, according to ASA. The South African international doesn’t get as much love as various other players because Minnesota ’s style isn’t the flashiest, but he’s having a quietly excellent season. With four goals so far this year, he’s popping up in dangerous spots for the Loons and keeping opposing defenses honest in transition.

Jordan Morris , playing as a narrow winger (or even as an emergency No. 9) for the Sounders , has been a lethal goalscorer this year. He hung four on Sporting Kansas City and picked up a proper forward’s goal on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls . He has nine goals through 15 league games.

I don’t have enough space to describe all of the ways Dénis Bouanga has improved LAFC. Sure, he’s massively over-performing his xG (4.2 xG, 10 goals). But he's still in the 90th percentile or higher in non-penalty ×G, xAG, successful take-ons, progressive carries and progressive passes received among MLS wingers on a per-90-minute basis. He's the real deal. folks.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

Christian Benteke, D.C. United

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been incredible in his time on the field for Atlanta United this season. He’s missed a chunk of the season with an injury, but he’s scored eight goals in just 594 minutes. I’m not trying to sound hyperbolic here, but there is at least a little Erling Haaland in his game. Giakoumakis loves to run in behind, mostly making diagonal runs from right to left to set up his left foot for a hard shot towards goal. He’s so much fun to watch

Hany Mukhtar… well, you know who Hany Mukhtar is. He’s not a proper striker, but he’s not really a No. 10 either. Ultimately, though, Mukhtar is a goalscorer. With nine tallies so far this year, Mukhtar leads Nashville in goals and continues to be the dominant force in Gary Smith’s team.