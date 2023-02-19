Houston Dynamo FC 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Coco Carrasquilla’s two-way ability in central midfield allows new head coach Ben Olsen to test out different partnerships within different schemes, which could be useful for a team in search of an identity.
- Weakness: They return several key pieces from a non-playoff team and while they made some nice additions this offseason, none of them look like franchise-changers. And there’s still very good reason to worry about that central defense.
Key Departures
- Tim Parker: Longtime MLS center back Tim Parker was traded to St. Louis CITY SC this winter after a few years in Houston. Parker made 62 starts over two seasons with the Dynamo.
- Fafa Picault: Fafa Picault leaves Houston after two solid years on the wing, with 18g/8a in 61 appearances over those two campaigns. He’s since joined Nashville SC in a trade.
- Memo Rodríguez: After signing a homegrown contract and spending the first phase of his career in Houston, Memo Rodríguez has left in free agency to sign with the LA Galaxy. Rodríguez, 27, made 136 appearances with the Dynamo.
Key Acquisitions
- Amine Bassi: To help address chance-creation issues, Houston went out and signed creative attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2’s FC Metz. The former Moroccan youth international can play on the wing or as a No. 10 and will look to provide Sebastian Ferreira with plenty of opportunities to score goals.
- Ivan Franco: Another attacking addition is one-time Paraguay international Ivan Franco. A former teammate of Ferreira’s at Libertad, the winger broke out during his teenage years, but hasn’t taken the next step just yet. Franco and Bassi are likely battling for a starting job this preseason.
- Franco Escobar: Two-time MLS Cup-winning defender Franco Escobar joins in free agency after a season with LAFC. Escobar has made 82 MLS appearances between Atlanta and LAFC.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in West
- Charles Boehm: 12th in West
- Tom Bogert: 13th in West
- Matt Doyle: 13th in West
- David Gass: 13th in West
- J. Sam Jones: 14th in West
- Sacha Kljestan: 13th in West
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in West
- Joseph Lowery: 13th in West
- Melissa Ortiz: 14th in West
- Danielle Slaton: 13th in West
- Andrew Wiebe: 14th in West
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in West
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Ben Olsen
- Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
- Last year: 10W-18L-6T, 36 points, 13th in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify