LAFC and Banc of California Stadium officially welcomed to LA's Expo Park

LAFC were officially welcomed to Exposition Park on Friday, as a group of dignitaries and park stakeholders held an event for the club at the site of Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC will open Banc of California Stadium as part of their move to MLS next year. The venue is located at LA’s historic Exposition Park, which also the home of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the under-construction Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Photos from Friday’s event and stadium tour are below: