2017 MLS Awards Ballot - GENERIC
Rudy Calderon / MLSsoccer.com

2017 MLS Award Ballots: All the nominees eligible for season-ending honors

October 20, 20176:56PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Voting for MLS's annual year-end awards is currently underway.

Players, technical staffers (technical directors, GMs and coaches) and a select group of national and regional media received ballots for each award on Tuesday, October 17.

Each voting group, representing one-third of the total vote, have until Monday, October 23 at 5 pm ET to submit their completed ballots.

Below you can peruse each of the ballots received by the voters.

Finalists (three per award) will be announced on Tuesday, October 31 and winners will be unveiled throughout November and early December.

