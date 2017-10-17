2017 MLS Awards Ballot: MLS Coach of the Year award

October 17, 20172:21PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Award season is fast approaching in MLS.

Players, technical staffers (technical directors, GMs and coaches) and a select group of national and regional media will begin voting for each of the awards on Tuesday, October 17.

Each voting group, representing one-third of the total vote, will have until Monday, October 23 at 5 pm ET to submit their votes.

Below is the list of 19 head coaches named to the ballot for the 2017 MLS Coach of the Year award. All candidates on the Coach of the Year ballot were nominated by their respective club, with a maximum of one nomination permitted per team. The Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy and New England Revolution, who made coaching changes deep into the 2017 season, are not represented.

Complete ballots for the other awards will be released over the coming days. Finalists (three per award) will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.

2017 Coach of the Year Award Ballot

Club Coach
ATL MARTINO, Gerardo
CHI PAUNOVIC, Veljko
CLB BERHALTER, Gregg
DC OLSEN, Ben
DAL PAREJA, Oscar
HOU CABRERA, Wilmer
MIN HEATH, Adrian
MTL BIELLO, Mauro
NYC VIEIRA, Patrick
NY MARSCH, Jesse
ORL KREIS, Jason
PHI CURTIN, Jim
POR PORTER, Caleb
RSL PETKE, Mike
SJ LEITCH, Chris
SEA SCHMETZER, Brian
SKC VERMES, Peter
TOR VANNEY, Greg
VAN ROBINSON, Carl

