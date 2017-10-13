2017 MLS Awards Ballot: Defender of the Year award

October 13, 20174:50PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Award season is fast approaching in MLS.

Players, technical staffers (technical directors, GMs and coaches) and a select group of national and regional media will begin voting for each of the awards on Tuesday, October 17.

Each voting group, representing one-third of the total vote, will have until Monday, October 23 at 5 pm ET to submit their votes.

Below is the list of 33 players named to the ballot for the 2017 Defender of the Year award. All players on the Defender of the Year ballot are nominated by their respective club, with a maximum of two nominations permitted per team.

Complete ballots for the other awards will be released over the coming days. Finalists (three per award) will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.

2017 Defender of the Year Award Ballot

Club Player Pos
ATL GONZALEZ PIREZ, Leandro D
ATL PARKHURST, Michael D
CHI KAPPELHOF, Johan D
COL FORD, Kortne D
COL MILLER, Eric D
CLB MENSAH, Jonathan D
CLB WILLIAMS, Josh D
DC DELEON, Nick D
DC OPARE, Kofi D
DAL FIGUEROA, Maynor D
HOU LEONARDO D
HOU MACHADO, Adolfo D
MIN CALVO, Francisco D
MIN KALLMAN, Brent D
NE DELAMEA, Antonio D
NYC CALLENS, Alexander D
NYC CHANOT, Maxime D
NY LAWRENCE, Kemar D
NY LONG, Aaron D
ORL SPECTOR, Jonathan D
ORL SUTTER, Scott D
PHI ELLIOTT, Jack D
RSL GLAD, Justen D
SJ JUNGWIRTH, Florian D
SJ LIMA, Nick D
SEA JONES, Joevin D
SEA MARSHALL, Chad D
SKC BESLER, Matt D
SKC OPARA, Ike D
TOR MAVINGA, Chris D
TOR MORROW, Justin D
VAN PARKER, Tim D
VAN WASTON, Kendall D

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android