2017 MLS Awards Ballot: Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year

October 14, 20174:33PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Award season is fast approaching in MLS.

Players, technical staffers (technical directors, GMs and coaches) and a select group of national and regional media will begin voting for each of the awards on Tuesday, October 17.

Each voting group, representing one-third of the total vote, will have until Monday, October 23 at 5 pm ET to submit their votes.

Below is the list of three referees named to each respective ballot for the 2017 Referee of the Year and 2017 Assistant Referee of the Year awards. The group of six officials are submitted by the Professional Referee Organization.

Complete ballots for the other awards will be released over the coming days. Finalists (three per award) will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.

2017 Referee of the Year Award Ballot

Referee
CHAPMAN, Allen
ELFATH, Ismail
GEIGER, Mark

2017 Assistant Referee of the Year Award Ballot

Asst. Referee
HANSON, Jeremy
PARKER, Corey
WIENCKOWSKI, Adam

