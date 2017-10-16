2017 MLS Awards Ballot: Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

October 16, 20172:47PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Award season is fast approaching in MLS.

Players, technical staffers (technical directors, GMs and coaches) and a select group of national and regional media will begin voting for each of the awards on Tuesday, October 17.

Each voting group, representing one-third of the total vote, will have until Monday, October 23 at 5 pm ET to submit their votes.

Below is the list of 20 players named to the ballot for the 2017 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. All players on the Goalkeeper of the Year ballot were nominated by their respective club, with a maximum of one nomination permitted per team.

Complete ballots for the other awards will be released over the coming days. Finalists (three per award) will be announced on Tuesday, October 31.

2017 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award Ballot

Club Player Pos
ATL GUZAN, Brad GK
COL HOWARD, Tim GK
CLB STEFFEN, Zack GK
DC HAMID, Bill GK
DAL GONZALEZ, Jesse GK
HOU DERIC, Tyler GK
MIN SHUTTLEWORTH, Bobby GK
MTL BUSH, Evan GK
NE CROPPER, Cody GK
NYC JOHNSON, Sean GK
NY ROBLES, Luis GK
ORL BENDIK, Joe GK
PHI BLAKE, Andre GK
POR ATTINELLA, Jeff GK
RSL RIMANDO, Nick GK
SJ TARBELL, Andrew GK
SEA FREI, Stefan GK
SKC MELIA, Tim GK
TOR BONO, Alex GK
VAN OUSTED, David GK

