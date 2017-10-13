Stuart Holden, Houston Dynamo announce all-star charity game on Nov. 18

The Houston Dynamo announced on Friday the Kick In For Houston celebrity soccer match, to benefit the greater Houston area that was recently affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The charity game, envisioned by former Dynamo and US national team star and current FOX Sports analyst Stuart Holden, will be hosted by Holden and Dynamo Charities, and will be played on Saturday, November 18 at BBVA Compass Stadium.

“After the devastation of the storm passed, I was inspired by how the Houston community came together to support each other,” Holden said in a statement. “It’s a community that welcomed me when my family immigrated from Scotland when I was 10 and gave me my first real chance at professional soccer with the Houston Dynamo,” Holden said. “While I am thankful that my family’s homes were spared, I wanted to find a way to help the thousands who were not as fortunate.

"I sent a tweet out on social media and a groundswell of support materialized throughout the soccer community from former teammates and some of the biggest names in US soccer today. I’m beyond excited to bring this event to Houston and think we have the opportunity to make a huge difference in the community in partnership with Dynamo Charities.”

General admission tickets are on sale now at KickInForHouston.com at $30 per ticket. Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash season ticket members and partners will have an exclusive presale window in which they can purchase a limited number of reserved and premium seating options before those go on sale to the general public.

The game is scheduled for a 6 pm local (CT) kickoff, and all net proceeds will go to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which was set up by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County judge Ed Emmett.

An all-star list of notable names from the soccer world, other sports and entertainment fields will turn out for the match. Among those scheduled to appear include Dynamo all-time leading scorer Brian Ching, USMNT legends Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas and Taylor Twellman, USWNT and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan, baseball legend Roger Clemens, YouTube sensation Jake Paul and basketball star and Vancouver Whitecaps investor Steve Nash.

The game will also be covered for those outside the immediate Houston area. FOX Sports’ Kick In For Houston presentation features linear and digital coverage across FS1, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports GO on Sunday, November 19 at 1:30 PM ET, with two encores in November on FS1. For the first time ever, FOX Sports offers match coverage across multiple social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.