Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Felipe Andrade on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Felipe Andrade on loan from Brazilian Série A side Fluminense FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old's loan lasts through 2025 with a purchase option. After initially joining Houston's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate in February, Andrade's deal was converted to a first-team loan.

Since joining Houston Dynamo 2, the Brazil native has recorded one assist in six games.

Andrade, who primarily plays center back, made 27 appearances with Fluminense's first team and helped them secure the 2023 Copa Libertadores title. He's also featured 16 times for Fluminense's U-20 side.