Kick Off: No World Cup for US | Dynamo, SKC open crucial home-and-home

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

USMNT blow chance to reach 2018 World Cup

For the first time since 1986, the US national team have been relegated to spectator staus for a World Cup. Combined with stirring wins for Honduras and Panama, the USMNT's galling 2-1 defeat at Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night left them out of the next summer's big FIFA dance. We put together a chronological look at how it all went wrong at the three different sites. VIEW TIMELINE | FULL RECAP

Few players were spared failing grades in our US player ratings following the listless effort, with coach Bruce Arena's planning for the match drawing special condemnation. READ MORE

The failure to qualify for Russia 2018 drew plenty of sad, angry reactions from soccer Twitter, from fans to media members (SEE: Twellman, Taylor) and former USMNT stars, all in shock over the poor display in Couva. READ MORE

Along with their strangely lethargic performance, the USMNT's World Cup invite was dashed by the heroics of some MLS players who were key to the victories posted by Panama and Honduras. READ MORE

Big Western clash: SKC in Houston for makeup

The Houston Dynamo and guests Sporting KC will jockey for playoff position in Wednesday's big Western clash (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The game, postponed from August 26 due to Hurricane Harvey, will pit a home side trying to gain breathing room above the playoff line, while Peter Vermes' boys can move level on points with West-leading Vancouver with a win. PREVIEW

Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera says top gun Erick "Cubo" Torres is available for Wednesday's game, citing the striker's "strong mentality" following the death of his father last week. READ MORE

Weekly honors: Team of the Week, Power Rankings

Following an abbreviated weekend schedule, our MLS Team of the Week features three players each from FC Dallas, Minnesota United and the New York Red Bulls. READ MORE

As for the Week 31 Power Rankings, the limited slate showed sometimes the best way to climb highest is by watching everyone fall around you. READ MORE

Star Impact: Piatti signed through 2019

We knew it was coming, but now it's official. The Montreal Impact have inked star man Ignacio Piatti to a contract extension that keeps him at Stade Saputo until the end of the 2019 season, with an option for the following campaign. READ MORE

RSL aiming to lock down Lennon, Savarino

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Real Salt Lake are in negotiations to acquire young loan standouts Brooks Lennon and Jefferson Savarino on permanent deals. READ MORE

Galaxy waiting on Robbie Rogers

LA Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid remains unsure over the return status of Robbie Rogers, saying he's waiting to hear the injured veteran's plans for next season. READ MORE

'98 Fire reunite for celebration

The double-winning 1998 Chicago Fire brigade got together with local fans on Sunday for a 20th anniversary celebration of the club's founding. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

After The Whistle analyzes and commiserates over the USMNT's WC ouster