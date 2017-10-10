MLS Power Rankings, Week 31: Updated rankings before Week 32

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: NYC, SEA, MIN +2 spots | ATL, VAN, SKC, CLB, POR, RSL, HOU, DAL, MTL -1 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Sometimes, the best thing you can do is nothing. That's what Patrick Viera's men did in Week 31, and after Atlanta's loss to Minnesota, they find themselves that much closer to a Knockout Round bye.
Previous: None | Next: at NE on 10/15
3
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 17
The loss against Minnesota likely cost them a Knockout Round bye. Holding off Chicago and Columbus is their main goal at this point.
Previous: Lost vs. MIN, 3-2 | Next: at NY on 10/15
4
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 21
Were missing some key players in a whitewash by the Red Bulls, but if their first-choice XI can't hold together during the playoffs, then what?
Previous: Lost at NY, 3-0 | Next: vs. SJ on 10/15
5
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
With two home games left, the defending champion Sounders will feel good about their chances of taking the full six points remaining and clinching as high a seed as possible in the West. And with a little help, they could also come away with a Cascadia Cup on Decision Day (in case of a Timbers loss to Vancouver).
Previous: None | Next: vs. DAL on 10/15
6
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
Only one shutout since June, and now Tim Melia's on the shelf for at least a month – obviously through the end of the regular season, and quite likely through their playoff stay. Which will be brief unless they figure out how to start throwing shutouts again.
Previous: Drew at MIN, 1-1 | Next: at HOU on 10/11; vs. HOU on 10/15
7
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Columbus's eight-match unbeaten run is the longest active stretch in MLS. But can they remain the league's hottest team after closing their regular season with consecutive away matches?
Previous: None | Next: at ORL on 10/15
8
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
Have righted the ship on the field, but how much will Michael de Leeuw's injury undo the mostly strong work they've done over the last five weeks?
Previous: None | Next: vs. PHI on 10/15
9
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
With two home games left, the Timbers still have a shot at the No. 2 seed if SKC tumble.
Previous: None | Next: vs. DC on 10/15
10
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
It seems like getting Daniel Royer back is gonna help just a little bit. If Aurelien Collin walks through that door next, look out for the Red Bulls.
Previous: Won vs. VAN, 3-0 | Next: vs. ATL on 10/15
11
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 22
How much will they miss Jefferson Savarino? That depends upon how ready Brooks Lennon is to take his chance. Now or never, kid.
Previous: None | Next: at COL on 10/15
12
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Many of Houston's hopes hang on their upcoming mid-week outing, but a renewed spark sees the Forever Orange squad ready to fight back. Just one caveat - their recent impressive performance has come courtesy of stars who will be out for international duty.
Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 10/11; at SKC on 10/15
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
The 'Quakes still don't control their own destiny, but they have at least a puncher's chance heading into a pivotal match at BC Place.
Previous: None | Next: at VAN on 10/15
14
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Seeing CJ Sapong hit 15 goals would be fun for Union fans along with seeing some young players given a shot in the season's final two weeks.
Previous: None | Next: at CHI on 10/15
15
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 15 | LOW: 22
4-2-2 in their last eight, including wins at Chicago and at Atlanta, as well as a pretty respectable draw vs. Sporting this weekend. This has been a more-than-respectable debut season in MLS for the Loons.
Previous: Won at ATL, 3-2; Drew vs. SKC, 1-1 | Next: at LA on 10/15
16
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 18
Although it wasn’t the best FC Dallas performance, the draw in Colorado did serve to put them in control of their own playoff destiny. Win their final two matches and FCD are in the postseason. But that’s easier said than done for a team that has won a single game in their last 13, especially with the first one coming in Seattle.
Previous: Drew at COL, 1-1 | Next: at SEA on 10/15
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
After losing seven of their last eight, the Impact are officially out. The only win in that spell? That 5-3 shocker at Toronto FC. They'll look to repeat the feat this weekend – and ruin their rival's Supporters' Shield celebrations.
Previous: None | Next: at TOR on 10/15
18
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
This team is likely to be completely rebuilt in the offseason so trying out anything new should be at the top of the list for the front office.
Previous: None | Next: vs. NYC on 10/15
19
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 20
Now that a third season without the playoffs is official, the best Orlando can hope for is a victory in front of their raucous fans against one of MLS's hottest clubs this weekend
Previous: None | Next: vs. CLB on 10/15
20
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Listing out D.C.'s deficits in this latter stretch of the season would be adding insult to injury. But as they close the book on their chapter at RFK, maybe the massive symbolic change will accompany a pivot and rebuild for next season.
Previous: None | Next: at POR on 10/15
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Hey, things are bad in Commerce City. At least they're not quite as bad as they are currently in Carson?
Previous: Drew vs. DAL, 1-1 | Next: vs. RSL on 10/15
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 22
Winless in six, the Galaxy are hoping they can avoid an ignominious last-place league finish and the wooden spoon that comes with it. Fail to beat Minnesota on Sunday and the Galaxy will go down in the record books: tying the record for fewest home wins in a single season (2).
Previous: None | Next: vs. MIN on 10/15
Safe to say no one's knocking the Shield champs off the top spot of these rankings for the rest of the year.
Previous: None | Next: vs. MTL on 10/15