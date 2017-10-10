MLS Team of the Week (Week 31): NYRB, Dallas, Loons all land three players

It was a big weekend for the New York Red Bulls, who stormed into the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-0 trouncing of West-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.

It’s no surprise, then, that three Red Bulls players were rewarded with Team of the Week selections: Sacha Kljestan, Kemar Lawrence and Tyler Adams.

With a smaller schedule due to the international break, two other clubs also landed three players on the team with Jesse Gonzalez, Matt Hedges and Javier Morales of FC Dallas, as well as Brent Kallman, Kevin Molino and Abu Danladi of Minnesota United getting the nods.

Colorado’s Stefan Aigner and Sporting Kansas City’s Ilie rounded out the Week 31 Team of the Week, selected by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Aigner scored in the Rapids' 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday, while Kallman delivered a late equalizer in Minnesota's 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City the same day. Earlier in the week, Molino provided the late flair for the Loons with a stoppage-time winner in Minnesota's dramatic 3-2 win over expansion brethren Atlanta United.

Bench: Luis Robles (NY)-Ike Opara (SKC)-Felipe (NY)-Carlos Gruezo (DAL)-Carlos Carmona (ATL)-Collin Martin (MIN)-Josh Gatt (COL)

Coach: Jesse Marsch