Tune in to Club & Country: After the Whistle for immediate TRIvUSA analysis

In or out? Tonight at Ato Bolden Stadium, the US national team control their World Cup fate against Trinidad & Tobago (8 pm ET; beIN SPORTS, NBC Universo) in the final game of the Hexagonal.

A win does the job for the Americans, but even a draw means they're almost certainly one of the 32 headed to Russia thanks to goal differential. A loss, however, opens the door for both Panama, Honduras or both to make a dramatic jump up the table, perhaps taking even a playoff against Australia or Syria remains off the table.

There's only one place to digest whatever happens tonight. After coverage ends on beIN SPORTS and NBC Universo, tune in to Club & Country: After the Whistle on YouTube or Facebook Live for complete analysis as the USMNT's World Cup dreams are either realized or we're left in a state of shock.

ExtraTime Radio's Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle and David Gass will be joined by Arielle Castillo to wrap up all the action -- with your help, of course. Call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS with questions, comments or hot takes to be a part of the show!

