What they're saying about the US failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

You can imagine the reaction around the American soccer landscape after the US failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup following a stunning 2-1 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night. And if you can't, well, here's a look.

Perhaps no one captured the mood so completely as longtime Sports Illustrated soccer writer Grant Wahl:

The United States has been eliminated from World Cup 2018. The most surreal and embarrassing night in US soccer history. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 11, 2017

Then there was ESPN analyst and former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman getting some of his thoughts off his chest after the game:

.@TaylorTwellman apoplectic on ESPN News right now. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/yEXI1tDpTB — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) October 11, 2017

ESPN colleague Max Bretos echoed Twellman's take:

If you are a American soccer fan, be angry, scream from the hill tops, this should never happen. #USMNT — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) October 11, 2017

And Men in Blazers co-host Roger Bennett had his say:

Simply devastating to the Game in the United States and all those who care about its Future — roger bennett (@rogbennett) October 11, 2017

FOX analyst and former US national teamer Alexi Lalas struggled to make sense of it all, a bit more than a month after his infamous rant asking for more from the current squad:

A couple of well-known current MLS players also weighed in with their thoughts. Dom Dwyer had only recently received his first US cap at this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup after he was naturalized earlier this year:

Wow, Gutted!!!! — Dom Dwyer (@Ddwyer14) October 11, 2017

Justin Meram plays internationally for Iraq, but the Columbus Crew SC attacker was born in Michigan:

Never should happen... plain and simple #usmnt — Justin Meram (@JustinMeram) October 11, 2017

Amid all the carnage, American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta balanced the heartbreak with some hope for the future:

The sun will rise tomorrow #USMNT fans. It’ll be different & it’ll take awhile but the US team will be back with better days ahead — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) October 11, 2017

What was your reaction? You know how to let us know.