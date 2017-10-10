What they're saying about the US failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

October 10, 201710:48PM EDT
Ian QuillenContributor

You can imagine the reaction around the American soccer landscape after the US failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup following a stunning 2-1 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night. And if you can't, well, here's a look.

Perhaps no one captured the mood so completely as longtime Sports Illustrated soccer writer Grant Wahl:

Then there was ESPN analyst and former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman getting some of his thoughts off his chest after the game:

ESPN colleague Max Bretos echoed Twellman's take:

And Men in Blazers co-host Roger Bennett had his say:

FOX analyst and former US national teamer Alexi Lalas struggled to make sense of it all, a bit more than a month after his infamous rant asking for more from the current squad:

A couple of well-known current MLS players also weighed in with their thoughts. Dom Dwyer had only recently received his first US cap at this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup after he was naturalized earlier this year:

Justin Meram plays internationally for Iraq, but the Columbus Crew SC attacker was born in Michigan:

Amid all the carnage, American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta balanced the heartbreak with some hope for the future:

What was your reaction? You know how to let us know.

