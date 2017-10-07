Former Argentina coach Passarella speaks to Revs about job, Agent says

Daniel Passarella's agent says the former Argentina national team coach has had a "simple interview" with the New England Revolution about their coaching vacancy, Revs blog The Bent Musket reports.

The quote from Matias Lipman suggests a preliminary stage in the process. But if hired, Pasarella would become the second former coach of La Albiceleste to come to MLS following Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who has enjoyed considerable success at the helm of expansion side Atlanta United.

The club had no comment.

Unlike Martino, Passarella has not managed anywhere in a decade since he was at the reigns of of Argentine giant River Plate. He steered Argentina throughout the 1998 World Cup cycle, which ended in the quarterfinals in France after Holland's Denis Bergkamp scored one of the all-time great World Cup goals.

New England fired coach Jay Heaps last month after two-game road trip in which the Revolution suffered a historic 7-0 defeat to Atlanta followed by a 3-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City. Assistant Tom Soehn has been promoted to interim head coach since, and has seen New England earn four points from its last three matches, but also suffer another 6-1 blowout road loss to Orlando City SC on Sept. 27

The Revs currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference table, two places beneath the playoff line thanks mainly to their woeful 0-13-3 away record. They have two matches remaining, including one final chance to secure a road league win in 2017 when they visit the Montreal Impact on MLS Decision Day, presented by AT&T.