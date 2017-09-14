How many MLS records were broken in Atlanta's 7-0 rout of New England?

Atlanta United’s 7-0 mauling of the New England Revolution on Wednesday night was a head-turning result on several levels, and it’s broken or equaled several MLS records.

The rout’s final scoreline marks the biggest winning margin of the 2017 season to date, and makes Atlanta the first MLS expansion team ever to score seven goals in a game.

7-0 victory by @ATLUTD ties largest margin of victory in #MLS game, set three times earlier#ATLvNE — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 14, 2017

It also matches the all-time league record for biggest winning margin held by three other games, tying the LA Galaxy’s 8-1 win over Dallas in 1998, a 7-0 win for Chicago over Kansas City in 2001 and last season’s 7-0 New York Derby win for the New York Red Bulls over New York City FC.

That 8-1 game retains sole possession of the record for most goals by one team in an MLS match. But only three other teams have scored seven like the Five Stripes did on Wednesday: the aforementioned Chicago and RBNY occasions, along with LA’s 7-4 win over Colorado in 1998.

With Josef Martinez’s hat trick, his second of the year, Atlanta United also become the first expansion team to notch three hat tricks in their inaugural season. Martinez’s individual feat of two hat tricks this season for an expansion team has only happened once before, when Orlando City’s Cyle Larin did it in 2015.

Conversely, the Revs failed to take a single shot, making them the first team in MLS history to have zero shots in a match.