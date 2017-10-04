Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, Matt Besler - US national team
Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports

US national team's Tim Howard shrugs off Alexi Lalas' criticism

October 4, 20177:05PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Last month, former US national team defender and current FOX Sports pundit Alexi Lalas called out several USMNT players by name, with the team teetering on the brink of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

One of those players called out on national television, goalkeeper Tim Howard, responded publicly to those comments from Lalas for the first time on Wednesday.

SI.com's Grant Wahl reported on Wednesday Howard's comments, as well as a response from Lalas: “Tim is right. Now go qualify for the World Cup.”

The USMNT will next seek to solidify their World Cup bonafides with their penultimate game in the Hexagonal, on Friday against Panama at Orlando City Stadium (7 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, UDN).

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android