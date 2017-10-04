US national team's Tim Howard shrugs off Alexi Lalas' criticism

Last month, former US national team defender and current FOX Sports pundit Alexi Lalas called out several USMNT players by name, with the team teetering on the brink of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

One of those players called out on national television, goalkeeper Tim Howard, responded publicly to those comments from Lalas for the first time on Wednesday.

Asked specifically about @AlexiLalas calling him an 'underperforming, tattooed millionaire,' Howard said: "I love my tattoos....." — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) October 4, 2017

Howard on Lalas, continued: "If he wants to speak to me personally he can ... Other than that it is a waste of time to even speak his name." — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) October 4, 2017

Lastly, Howard did address criticism of the team and players: "We lost a few games and the wolves comes out -- that's normal." — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) October 4, 2017

SI.com's Grant Wahl reported on Wednesday Howard's comments, as well as a response from Lalas: “Tim is right. Now go qualify for the World Cup.”

The USMNT will next seek to solidify their World Cup bonafides with their penultimate game in the Hexagonal, on Friday against Panama at Orlando City Stadium (7 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, UDN).