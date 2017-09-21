David Villa issues rallying cry to NYCFC fans ahead of Connecticut game

New York City FC are set to host their first MLS regular season game in team history away from Yankee Stadium, and star man David Villa wants to make sure the loyal support follows.

Villa sent out a note on his personal Twitter account on Thursday, asking the NYCFC faithful to maintain their fervor on Saturday against Houston at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut (3 pm ET | UniMás, Facebook.com; MLS LIVE in Canada). The move to host a game in Connecticut was made because of a scheduling conflict with Yankee Stadium's other tenant, MLB's New York Yankees.

Here's Villa's entire message:

Hello, friends and NYCFC fans!

As you know, our next MLS fixture is in East Hartford, Connecticut at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium, which is kind of far away from the Yankee Stadium. I know it is hard for everyone to travel there. It is hard for us as well, believe me, but we have to keep in mind that building a great club from the ground up in one of the best cities in the world comes with its challenges. This club has accomplished amazing things, but we wouldn't have been able to do so without your unconditional support.

That is why I ask you that this Saturday, you take a trip to Connecticut so that you can cheer us on, as you always do at the Yankee Stadium. Let's stay united, like we've always been, let's keep working hard, let's face the challenges together, to show that no matter how many obstacles we encounter, we'll still continue to write the story of a club that was built from nothing and has always had the optimism needed to grow bigger each day. Together we'll continue to make this happen, together we're stronger.