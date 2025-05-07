MLS Tiers Revisited: Ranking all 30 teams

With a third of the year gone, it feels like a good time to reexamine my preseason tiers piece .

Ok, let’s jump in and see where I had these teams to start, and where they are now.

I put them mostly in the order I thought they’d finish, but what really matters is the tier designation.

These, remember, are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

I straight-up do not think they’re as good as the other two teams in this group, but because of their personnel, it would not shock me if they won the Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double anyway.

Miami are just about who I thought they’d be, with a deep (but ultimately fruitless) Concacaf Champions Cup run and regular-season form in which they’re cruising along at a 70-point pace. They're still not great defensively, though it has required truly excellent teams to exploit that (spare me your FC Dallas snark; we both know that came against a fully rotated Miami squad).

To me, Vancouver look like the best team on the continent. They do a ton of Crew things without taking quite so many risks, which has made them elite on both sides of the ball.

I had questions entering the season about the Crew ’s overall talent level and the ability to survive the occasional injury, both because of transferring Cucho Hernández and trading Christian Ramírez .

I remain bullish on all three, though. These feel like 60+ point teams to me.

The truth is, I should make a Tier 1.5 for Seattle , Cincinnati and LAFC . I just have slightly more qualms about them (top-end talent for Seattle; pitch control for Cincy; attacking dynamism for LAFC) than I do about the three teams who have solidified themselves as true Tier 1 teams thus far.

Oh my god, was I wrong about the Galaxy, Red Bulls and Atlanta. LA have become a full-on meme team – you saw what happened last weekend; they now need to play at a Shield-contending pace for the rest of the season just to make the Wild Card game – and Atlanta are not far behind. Neither should be anywhere near as bad as they are, but somehow there’s this deep, dark cloud hanging over both.

With the Red Bulls it’s more of an aimless malaise, which is the dark cloud’s cousin.

I was exactly right on Minnesota and Charlotte: Good teams who can beat basically anyone on their day, but need to do more in terms of varying their game models if they’re going to join the favorites.

It’s not out of the question that they get there! I don’t think, man-for-man, either Columbus or Vancouver have more overall talent than the Loons or The Crown. But they are much more comfortable and dynamic with the ball (as are, to be clear, Seattle, Cincy and LAFC), and Jesper Sørensen has worked miracles in player development.

Those things matter a lot.

Nashville and San Diego are secretly the third and fourth most fun teams in the league to watch (or maybe fourth and third; I won’t fight you about that). They’re both very good on the ball – San Diego are a full-on, ride-or-die, possession team – who have shown the ability to dominate games and beat good teams using it.

At the same time, both have obvious flaws: Nashville can’t finish their chances and San Diego have become increasingly vulnerable defensively throughout the season (though this past weekend was a valuable course correction).