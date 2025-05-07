MLS Tiers Revisited: Ranking all 30 teams

With a third of the year gone, it feels like a good time to reexamine my preseason tiers piece.
These, remember, are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).
I put them mostly in the order I thought they’d finish, but what really matters is the tier designation.
Ok, let’s jump in and see where I had these teams to start, and where they are now.
- Preseason group: Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC, FC Cincinnati, LAFC
- Current group: Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF
Miami are just about who I thought they’d be, with a deep (but ultimately fruitless) Concacaf Champions Cup run and regular-season form in which they’re cruising along at a 70-point pace. They're still not great defensively, though it has required truly excellent teams to exploit that (spare me your FC Dallas snark; we both know that came against a fully rotated Miami squad).
I straight-up do not think they’re as good as the other two teams in this group, but because of their personnel, it would not shock me if they won the Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double anyway.
I had questions entering the season about the Crew’s overall talent level and the ability to survive the occasional injury, both because of transferring Cucho Hernández and trading Christian Ramírez.
I no longer have those questions. In Wilfried Nancy we trust.
To me, Vancouver look like the best team on the continent. They do a ton of Crew things without taking quite so many risks, which has made them elite on both sides of the ball.
- Preseason group: LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Minnesota United FC, Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC
- Current group: Seattle Sounders, FC Cincinnati, LAFC, Philadelphia Union, Minnesota United FC, Charlotte FC, San Diego FC, Nashville SC
The truth is, I should make a Tier 1.5 for Seattle, Cincinnati and LAFC. I just have slightly more qualms about them (top-end talent for Seattle; pitch control for Cincy; attacking dynamism for LAFC) than I do about the three teams who have solidified themselves as true Tier 1 teams thus far.
I remain bullish on all three, though. These feel like 60+ point teams to me.
Oh my god, was I wrong about the Galaxy, Red Bulls and Atlanta. LA have become a full-on meme team – you saw what happened last weekend; they now need to play at a Shield-contending pace for the rest of the season just to make the Wild Card game – and Atlanta are not far behind. Neither should be anywhere near as bad as they are, but somehow there’s this deep, dark cloud hanging over both.
With the Red Bulls it’s more of an aimless malaise, which is the dark cloud’s cousin.
I was exactly right on Minnesota and Charlotte: Good teams who can beat basically anyone on their day, but need to do more in terms of varying their game models if they’re going to join the favorites.
It’s not out of the question that they get there! I don’t think, man-for-man, either Columbus or Vancouver have more overall talent than the Loons or The Crown. But they are much more comfortable and dynamic with the ball (as are, to be clear, Seattle, Cincy and LAFC), and Jesper Sørensen has worked miracles in player development.
Those things matter a lot.
Nashville and San Diego are secretly the third and fourth most fun teams in the league to watch (or maybe fourth and third; I won’t fight you about that). They’re both very good on the ball – San Diego are a full-on, ride-or-die, possession team – who have shown the ability to dominate games and beat good teams using it.
At the same time, both have obvious flaws: Nashville can’t finish their chances and San Diego have become increasingly vulnerable defensively throughout the season (though this past weekend was a valuable course correction).
Philly have gone full Energy Drink Soccer, and as with all Energy Drink Soccer teams, they have been lethal in the regular season. I wouldn’t be shocked by a run at 70 points, though I think I’d be truly surprised if they won the Shield, and am not holding my breath for an MLS Cup win. Raw talent has traditionally mattered too much in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
- Preseason group: Orlando City SC, Colorado Rapids, St. Louis CITY SC, Chicago Fire FC, Austin FC, New York City FC, FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Portland Timbers, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake, CF Montréal
- Current group: Orlando City SC, Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, New York City FC, Chicago Fire FC, Austin FC, New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake
I’m going to go very quickly through the holdovers, and what’s kept them in this group rather than caused them to rise or drop:
- Orlando City can’t balance defense with attack. It’s all gas, no brakes or all brakes, no gas.
- The Rapids have lost the ability to control the middle of the pitch. I think they’ll get better – I like their talent – but it hasn’t been a good first third of the season.
- The Fire are a massive work in progress, one that hasn’t been helped by the constant midfield and backline injuries. They play good ball, though, and their attacking talent is very good.
- Austin’s pieces don’t fit, but I’m betting on them to figure it out enough to stay in the playoff picture.
- NYCFC have been better lately, though my god do they need those wingers to do more off the ball.
- Eric Quill is trying desperately to figure out a mix for Dallas that works around Lucho Acosta. Probably have enough talent to make the playoffs, even if he never finds the perfect blend.
- The Timbers have been marginally better defensively, significantly better in goal and are still killers in transition. But it’s not enough to be real contenders. They suffer from the same lack of dimensionality as Charlotte and Minnesota without the defensive talent.
- I’m keeping RSL here because I have faith in Diego Luna, Pablo Mastroeni, Emeka Eneli and William Agada, in that order.
Am I selling too low on St. Louis? Maybe. A team that’s endured that many injuries and absences might deserve the benefit of the doubt. But they’ve been getting worse, not better, and Olof Mellberg’s hesitance to unleash the attack in any meaningful way has me really shook. Meanwhile, the defense has completely fallen apart over the past five games despite cramming a clown car’s worth of center backs into every starting XI.
I based my relative optimism for Montréal upon last year’s playoff appearance and the hope that they’d build on that in Year Two of the Laurent Courtois era. Courtois, of course, didn’t even make it a quarter of the way into Year Two, so that’s that. They are obvious Wooden Spoon contenders. Probably the favorites, to be honest.
RBNY’s malaise is not enough for me to drop them all the way to the fourth tier, especially with Noah Eile playing as well as he has been. But it’s close.
The Revs and Quakes have climbed past my expectations in opposite ways. In New England, Caleb Porter has done everything in his power to keep numbers behind the ball and get this team to lock in defensively while letting Carles Gil do the heavy lifting in attack. It hasn’t been pretty, and they are overperforming those underlying numbers, but it’s been especially effective over the past four games, and there’s real reason for optimism.
Over at the other end of the spectrum, San Jose are an attacking juggernaut who can’t stop anybody. They lead the league in goals by a little and xG by a mile, and have in turn allowed more xG than anybody in the league (though since Daniel is awesome, they are tied for 25th in actual goals allowed. And my god did they fall apart when he was sidelined for a few games).
Both these teams will stay in the playoff hunt. I wouldn’t wager a penny on either doing anything more than that, though.
- Preseason group: Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo FC, New England Revolution, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC
- Current group: Houston Dynamo FC, St. Louis CITY SC, Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United
Houston are more or less who I eventually figured out they’d be – remember, in most of my preseason stuff, I kept trying to convince myself they’d survive without Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla. It was only after they sold Micael that I finally broke and accepted they were taking a big step backward this year. They’d just lost too much talent.
The good news is some of the new arrivals have been promising, and the team has collectively shown improvement over the past month. I still think 42-44 points is juuust about the ceiling, but that’s not a disaster, and it gives them something to build on heading into 2026.
New England and San Jose are better in the ways I’ve described above, while Philly and San Diego are better in the ways I’ve described waaay above.
St. Louis… man, those fans are too smart to settle for that soccer. Atlanta, meanwhile, are so much less than the sum of their constituent parts that it’s hard to find just one thing to pick on (though if you force me to, let’s start with their inability to win the ball in midfield).
Sporting KC have come up in life! With three wins in five since Kerry Zavagnin took over, they're clearly not going to be in the Wooden Spoon mix. That means they’re a level above where I had them to start the year.
To be entirely fair to me, though, I put them in the bottom tier because I never thought they’d make a coaching change, and they absolutely looked like a Wooden Spoon team to start the season. So I think I was mostly right about this one.
- Preseason group: Sporting Kansas City, D.C. United, Toronto FC
- Current group: D.C. United, Toronto FC, LA Galaxy, CF Montréal
D.C. are on 12 points through 11 games, closer to the playoffs than they are to the rest of this tier. But their schedule has been the softest in the league, their underlying numbers are bad, their young players haven’t really developed and I just don’t see a compelling argument for them to be higher than this.
Toronto were my preseason Spoon pick, and they’ve more or less been what I thought. A touch better defensively, and DeAndre Kerr was fun before the injury. I don’t think there’s any surge coming, though.
I will confess that I still like Montréal’s spine – they have some talent in central defense and central midfield. This team shouldn’t be as bad as they have been.
The Galaxy are the worst team in MLS right now, tied with Montréal for the league’s worst record, and with both the worst goal differential and expected goal differential. Marco Reus has been a cipher, and the DP wingers are not much better. The U22 additions have somehow been less than that.
It’s incredible how much of a mess this has turned into, and Greg Vanney hasn’t been able to do anything about it.