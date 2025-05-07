Sportico: MLS home to 19 of top 50 most valuable soccer clubs in world

Sportico has released valuations of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world, a top-50 list that includes 19 teams in Major League Soccer.
The list, which is topped by LaLiga's Real Madrid, factors in each team’s revenue, real estate and other business metrics.
The top-ranked MLS team is LAFC at $1.28 billion (No. 16 overall). LAFC are one of five MLS clubs that crosses the $1 billion threshold, including Inter Miami CF (No. 17), LA Galaxy (No. 18), Atlanta United (No. 19) and New York City FC (No. 20).
