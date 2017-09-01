In Canada camp, Alphonso Davies insists he doesn't notice all the attention

TORONTO – Alphonso Davies may have just turned 16, but the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder is already getting the star treatment with the Canada national team.

Davies drew the biggest scrum at Thursday's press conference ahead of Canada's friendly against Jamaica on Saturday at BMO Field (7pm ET | TSN1/4, RDS2).

That's notable in a current camp that includes Canadian legend Atiba Hutchinson, who is fresh off helping Besiktas to a Turkish league title and the UEFA Champions League.

But surrounded by a veritable phalanx of reporters and cameras, Davies shrugged off the attention he has received.

“To be honest, I don't even pay attention to it," he said. "I just go on with my business, do what I do, stay focused; game in, game out.”

Vancouver have been understandably circumspect in managing Davies' progression, with coach Carl Robinson limiting Davies' minutes and exposure despite the temptation to ask more. And that temptation can only have risen after he garnered national and international headlines after scoring three goals this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup, ending the tournament in a three-way tie for top-scorer and winning the Best Young Player award.

In MLS, Davies has made 18 appearances in his second season, all but six from the bench. He trusts the Whitecaps know what's best for him.

“I'm OK with the current amount of work I'm getting,” said Davies. “They're not trying to put too much pressure on me, make me tired or fatigued.”

Octavio Zambrano, the man tasked with reviving the Canadian program, knows that with the blessing of Davies' talent comes responsibility; both to the player and his club.

“I do [co-ordinate with Vancouver],” Zambrano said. “I have spoken with Carl on a number of occasions, with [team president] Bob Lenarduzzi and the people at the Whitecaps. We understand that the success of Alphonso is tied into what they do and what we do, together. There is some synergy there that is positive.

“We have a great press department that does what is needed without exceeding things or going overboard,” continued Zambrano. “The way that we have handled this has been spot on.”

Zambrano knows that hype has a way of seeping in.

“You don't want things outside of the game to intervene in preparation. It's a distraction. The player needs to focus,” he said. “We try, as best we can, to sit down and talk about what is really important: what a player does on the field is what everybody remembers, thinks about, talks about. For that to happen, need to have mind straight."

Davies said life hasn't changed much since the Gold Cup, though he does get recognized a little more often when walking around Vancouver. He tries to be a normal kid, socializing with friends and honing his talents in EA Sports' FIFA video-game series. Of course, he's the only one of his friends who will soon be able to play as himself.

For now, though, he's focused on the real pitch, where Canada will attempt to gain some measure of satisfaction against the Jamaica side that beat them in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

“It's always an honor putting on the red and white jersey, playing for your country," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it after the Gold Cup. We're looking for revenge. All the boys are excited.”