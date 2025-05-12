FC Cincinnati sign legendary striker Kei Kamara

Kei Kamara 's historic career will continue with FC Cincinnati , who announced on Monday they've signed the legendary striker through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy a Supplemental Roster spot at his record 12th MLS club.

The 40-year-old is the league's second all-time leading scorer with 147 regular-season goals. His 445 regular-season appearances are fourth all-time in MLS history.

Kamara was a free agent after producing 8g/5a in 40 appearances across all competitions for LAFC last season, helping the Black & Gold win their first US Open Cup title.

"We're excited to add a player of Kei’s quality, experience, and leadership to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.