FC Cincinnati sign legendary striker Kei Kamara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Kei Kamara's historic career will continue with FC Cincinnati, who announced on Monday they've signed the legendary striker through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy a Supplemental Roster spot at his record 12th MLS club.
The 40-year-old is the league's second all-time leading scorer with 147 regular-season goals. His 445 regular-season appearances are fourth all-time in MLS history.
Kamara was a free agent after producing 8g/5a in 40 appearances across all competitions for LAFC last season, helping the Black & Gold win their first US Open Cup title.
"We're excited to add a player of Kei’s quality, experience, and leadership to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.
"While he’s clearly one of the most prolific goal scorers in league history, his skillset also adds a different dynamic to our attack. We’d like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."
MLS legend
Kamara's iconic career began in 2006 as a first-round SuperDraft pick (No. 9 overall) by the Columbus Crew. He's made additional stops with Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo FC, Minnesota United FC, CF Montréal, New England Revolution, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The Sierra Leone international, who captained his national team in March during FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has also played in England for Middlesbrough and Norwich City, as well as HIFK Fotboll in Finland.
FC Cincinnati fit
Kamara adds a proven goal-scoring threat to Cincy's striker corps, which includes club-record signing Kévin Denkey and Sergio Santos. Playmaker Evander and Luca Orellano are other key attackers for the Orange & Blue.
Through 12 matchdays, Cincinnati are first in the Eastern Conference with 25 points (8W-3L-1D record).
