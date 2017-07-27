US, TFC midfielder Michael Bradley wins 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Ball

It was a clean sweep for MLS players in the individual awards at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.

Following the US national team's 2-1 win in the final against Jamaica at Levi's Stadium, a player on each side of the final picked up personal honors, with USMNT and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. Bradley, called into the squad for the knockout stages, helped lead the host country through to the title.

Philadelphia Union and Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake, meanwhile, won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the competition. Allowing just two goals in five-plus games, before being substituted out in the final due to a hand injury, Blake was arguably the best player throughout the entire tournament.

One player picked up two awards, however. Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer and the Bright Future award, given to the most promising young player. The 16-year-old scored three goals to help Canada reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2009.