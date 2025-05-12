Young Players of the Matchday

Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 12?

Ari Liljenwall

It was another banner weekend for the league's rising stars in Matchday 12, with more goals, assists and lockdown defensive performances.

Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.

CIN_2025_Valenzuela_Gerardo_MLS-OBJ-00004W
Gerardo Valenzuela
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati

The FC Cincinnati homegrown played the hero with his 76th-minute game-winning goal that handed the Orange & Blue a 2-1 victory over visiting Austin FC. It was the 20-year-old midfielder's second goal of the season, giving him a solid six goal contributions (3g/3a) in just over 1,100 minutes since his 2023 MLS debut.

RSL_2025_Luna_Diego_MLS-OBJ-0000KO
Diego Luna
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Luna continues to stake his claim as not only one of the league's best young talents, but also one of the most well-rounded attackers in all of MLS. This time it was a 24th-minute opener in Real Salt Lake's 1-1 draw at FC Dallas for his seventh goal in 11 games this season, putting him on pace to blow past his career-high of eight set in last year's breakout campaign.

PHI_2025_Westfield_Francis_MLS-OBJ-000191
Francis Westfield
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Westfield's emergence continues to be an underrated storyline of Philadelphia's best-ever start to a season. His impressive chops as a facilitator had already been on full display, and the 19-year-old homegrown now has his first MLS goal: An absolute screamer that he dispatched into the top corner in the Union's 2-2 draw against fellow Eastern Conference power Columbus Crew.

RBNY_2025_Valencia_Omar_MLS-OBJ-00027M
Omar Valencia
Defender · New York Red Bulls

It might be time to officially declare it a breakout season for RBNY's 20-year-old Panamanian defender. Valencia's assist in his team's 7-0 rout of the LA Galaxy was his fifth helper of the season, with three of those coming in his last three starts.

NE_2025_Feingold_Ilay_MLS-OBJ-000816
Ilay Feingold
Defender · New England Revolution

One of the key contributors to the New England Revolution's resurgence up the Eastern Conference table, Feingold logged his first two MLS assists in the Revs' 3-3 draw at Orlando City. The Israeli U22 Initiative signing is quickly becoming a fixture in New England's starting XI for Caleb Porter.

Honorable mentions
  • Quinn Sullivan: Mark down another assist for Philadelphia's homegrown midfielder. Sullivan is up to seven helpers on the season as he continues his ascent to star status in 2025.
  • Finn Surman: With another lockdown performance to help Portland keep the clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Sporting KC, Surman is solidifying himself as one of the league's most reliable center backs. He's started and gone the full 90 minutes in 11 straight appearances.
  • Alex Freeman: It's hard to imagine an Orlando City starting XI without their rising 20-year-old fullback. Freeman also went the full 90 in that 3-3 draw vs. New England, putting his impressive two-way skillset on display yet again.
Ari Liljenwall
@AriLiljenwall

