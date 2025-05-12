Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 12?

It was another banner weekend for the league's rising stars in Matchday 12, with more goals, assists and lockdown defensive performances.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
The FC Cincinnati homegrown played the hero with his 76th-minute game-winning goal that handed the Orange & Blue a 2-1 victory over visiting Austin FC. It was the 20-year-old midfielder's second goal of the season, giving him a solid six goal contributions (3g/3a) in just over 1,100 minutes since his 2023 MLS debut.
Luna continues to stake his claim as not only one of the league's best young talents, but also one of the most well-rounded attackers in all of MLS. This time it was a 24th-minute opener in Real Salt Lake's 1-1 draw at FC Dallas for his seventh goal in 11 games this season, putting him on pace to blow past his career-high of eight set in last year's breakout campaign.
Westfield's emergence continues to be an underrated storyline of Philadelphia's best-ever start to a season. His impressive chops as a facilitator had already been on full display, and the 19-year-old homegrown now has his first MLS goal: An absolute screamer that he dispatched into the top corner in the Union's 2-2 draw against fellow Eastern Conference power Columbus Crew.
One of the key contributors to the New England Revolution's resurgence up the Eastern Conference table, Feingold logged his first two MLS assists in the Revs' 3-3 draw at Orlando City. The Israeli U22 Initiative signing is quickly becoming a fixture in New England's starting XI for Caleb Porter.
- Quinn Sullivan: Mark down another assist for Philadelphia's homegrown midfielder. Sullivan is up to seven helpers on the season as he continues his ascent to star status in 2025.
- Finn Surman: With another lockdown performance to help Portland keep the clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Sporting KC, Surman is solidifying himself as one of the league's most reliable center backs. He's started and gone the full 90 minutes in 11 straight appearances.
- Alex Freeman: It's hard to imagine an Orlando City starting XI without their rising 20-year-old fullback. Freeman also went the full 90 in that 3-3 draw vs. New England, putting his impressive two-way skillset on display yet again.