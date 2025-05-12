What We Learned: Minnesota's contender status, Evander's game-changing vision

They went from lifting MLS Cup after a win over the New York Red Bulls to losing 7-0 (no, that’s not a typo) to the very same Red Bulls in almost exactly half a year. By besting the Galaxy 7-0 on Saturday, the Red Bulls tied the largest margin of victory in an MLS Cup rematch the following season, equalling the Chicago Fire ’s massive win over Kansas City in 2001.

Truthfully, things have changed more for the Galaxy than they have for the Red Bulls, who are in the exact same seventh-place spot in the East as they were after last year’s Decision Day. Sure, they’ve added Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the equation up top. But I’m not ready to let his third and fourth non-penalty goals of the season sway me all the way towards calling his signing a transformational one. No, the Red Bulls will still go as far as Sandro Schwarz’s fairly patient tactical system and DP attacking talent will take them.