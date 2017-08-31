Houston Dynamo, Dash, MLS pledge combined $1 million to hurricane relief

The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash today announced that the organization, along with Major League Soccer, MLS WORKS, and MLS clubs, will donate at least $1 million to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area.



“Our organization strongly believes in its responsibility to be a community leader in times of need," said Dynamo and Dash majority owner Gabriel Brener. "We are here to support people throughout the relief and recovery effort by initiating a number of efforts.”



Fellow owner Oscar De La Hoya joined Mr. Brener in offering his support to the entire Southeast Texas community following the hurricane. “As a club, Southeast Texas is our home, and so many of our club’s fans, friends and neighbors are in need of help," he said. "Our team has worked hard and will continue to work to provide support not just through financial resources but with effort, energy and initiative as we move forward together.”



In addition to Major League Soccer’s contribution, MLS and its community outreach initiative, MLS WORKS, are working with all clubs to coordinate a league-wide digital, social, and in-stadium communication program to spread the word on how to make donations to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The MLS community came together almost immediately as the storm hit Texas.

Three major supporter groups in Texas – the Texian Army (Houston Dynamo), the Dallas Beer Guardians (FC Dallas), and the 210 Alliance (San Antonio FC) – have started an effort called "Enemies for 90 ...Texans for life." Through it, the groups are raising money and collecting donated goods.

Farther afield, New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft and his family are offering to match funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund up to $1 million.

“Houston is a city the New England Revolution and our fans have shared many competitive moments with – most notably the 2006 and 2007 MLS Cups against the Houston Dynamo," Kraft said in a statement. "We are eager to provide our support and hope by matching donations we will encourage more people to give to help ease the recovery of our displaced neighbors. And we wish all of our friends at the Houston Dynamo and their fans the best during this time of need.”

Arthur Blank, owner of Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, called on fans and supporters of both clubs to join the relief effort. Blank also announced that The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will match fan contributions up to $1 million when they donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber reiterated the league-wide desire to support the Houston community in a statement:

“Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating effect on the city of Houston and has significantly impacted the lives of millions of people throughout the region. While the storm is over, it is very clear that the massive damage to homes and property will require an unprecedented effort to address the immediate needs of an enormously displaced population.



“We should all be proud of the outpouring of support from people and companies across our country. In particular, MLS is grateful to be part of the sports community that came together so quickly to help those in need, including players, teams, Leagues and owners, by making donations and leading local fundraising efforts.



“As part of this effort, the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, Major League Soccer and its Clubs, and MLS WORKS have made a joint $1 million contribution to the relief efforts. We will continue to use our collective platforms to help with fundraising.



“The Major League Soccer family will keep those affected by this tragic event in our thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile the Dynamo and their most prominent partner, BBVA Compass, are working toward a pair of major charitable initiatives, including the annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, to continue raising funds to assist people in the Greater Houston area who have been affected by the hurricane.



“We are pleased to be able to help our fellow Houstonians with this contribution to the relief and recovery effort, and we are humbled by the response from the entire soccer community during this situation,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “We also look forward to announcing some additional significant fundraising initiatives to keep fundraising for our friends and neighbors in need.”



Check back here for further details regarding the BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, and additional fundraising initiatives, both of which will be announced in the coming days.