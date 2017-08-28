How MLS fans can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

The devastation from Hurricane Harvey has been catastrophic in the Houston metro area and other parts of the Gulf Coast. And it won't be over for a while.

Rain is expected through the middle of this week, and flooding continues to be the major issue, especially throughout the Houston area. Help is direly needed.

Major League Soccer is partnering with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the hurricane and its aftermath. The Houston Dynamo are in touch with the local Red Cross to support efforts in their community. But no matter where you are, you can help. Here are ways to help:

Donate to the American Red Cross using the link http://rdcrss.org/harvey.

Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the Red Cross.

We here at MLS appreciate your support as we continue to help relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast.