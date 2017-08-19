Toronto FC's Steven Beitashour opens up about scary pancreas injury

Steven Beitashour knew the collision was brutal – he didn’t figure that his life and career were in potential danger.

The Toronto FC defender took a huge hit from Montreal's Kyle Fisher in the second leg of the Canadian Championship at BMO Field on June 27, leaving him on the ground gasping for air. It was much more than merely losing wind, however. Beitashour felt “like someone took a sledgehammer” to his midsection.

Still, he remained in the game, playing the full 90 as TFC went on to lift the Voyagers Cup.

Later that night, things took a turn. Beitashour had lacerated his pancreas in the collision, prompting a late-night trip to the ER for a condition that doctors said would’ve been life threatening had he waited a few more hours to head to the hospital.

Now, not even two months after an operation to repair the injury, he’s back training with TFC and nearing a potential return to MLS action.

The veteran recently opened up about his injury with Gareth Wheeler in a video for TFC’s official site, talking about the collision, the emotions of the aftermath and his recovery. Check it out above.