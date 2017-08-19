13 MLS players named to Canada roster for Sept. 2 friendly vs. Jamaica

Thirteen MLS players have been called to the Canadian national team for their Sept. 2 friendly against CONCACAF foe Jamaica at BMO Field.

Toronto FC lead the way with four call-ups, with Jay Chapman, Raheem Edwards, Jonathan Osorio and Tosaint Ricketts set to suit up for Les Rouges at TFC’s home stadium. Montreal’s Samuel Piette, Anthony Jackson-Hamel and David Choiniere were named to the squad, as was former Impact academy goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Teenager Alphonso Davies and defender Marcel de Jong are Vancouver’s two representatives on the squad. Orlando also placed a pair of players on the roster in striker Cyle Larin and midfielder/defender Will Johnson.

FC Dallas attacker Tesho Akindele and Sporting Kansas City defender Amer Didic round out the MLS contingent. Sam Adekugbe, who is currently on loan from Vancouver to Swedish club Goteborg, also made the squad.

Head coach Octavio Zambrano named several notable European-based players to the roster, including five-time Canadian player of the year Atiba Hutchinson, David Junior Hoilett and Queens Park Rangers’ Michael Petrasso.

The friendly will be a rematch of Canada’s matchup against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals. The Reggae Boyz emerged victorious in that meeting, getting goals from Shaun Francis and Romario Williams and a standout performance from Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake to beat Canada 2-1 en route to their second-place finish at the tournament.

Canada roster for friendly vs. Jamaica

1- GK- Simon Thomas | NOR / FK Bodø/Glimt

2- FB- Nik Ledgerwood | CAN / FC Edmonton

3- CB- Manjrekar James | HUN / Vasas Budapest

4- FB- Michael Petrasso | ENG / Queens Park Rangers

5- CB- Dejan Jaković | USA / New York Cosmos

6- M- Samuel Piette | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

7- FB- Samuel Adekugbe | SWE / IFK Göteborg (on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

8- M- Will Johnson | USA / Orlando City SC

9- F- Tosaint Ricketts | CAN / Toronto FC

10- M- David Junior Hoilett | WAL / Cardiff City FC

11- F- Cyle Larin | USA / Orlando City SC

12- M- Alphonso Davies | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

13- M- Atiba Hutchinson | TUR / Beşiktaş JK

14- M- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Louisville City FC

15- CB- Amer Didic | USA / Sporting Kansas City

16- F- Anthony Jackson-Hamel | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

17- FB- Marcel de Jong | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

18- GK- Jayson Leutwiler | ENG / Blackburn Rovers

20- M- Raheem Edwards | CAN / Toronto FC

21- M- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC

22- GK- James Pantemis | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

23- M- Tesho Akindele | USA / FC Dallas

24- M- David Choinière | CAN / Impact Montréal FC

25- M- Jay Chapman | CAN / Toronto FC